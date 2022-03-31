Two Port, Low Voltage, GF 28SLP, HVt & SVt, Register File Compiler
Arm transfers most of its Arm China shareholding to Softbank
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (March 30, 2022)
Arm is transferring most of its stake in Arm China to owner Softbank to facilitate its IPO planned for next March.
Arm will end up with less than 20% of Arm China with Softbank holding 28%. A majority stake is held by Chinese investors.
After the transfer, Arm China will be treated as a licensee rather than a subsidiary of Arm and as an uncontrolled affiliate for accounting purposes.
