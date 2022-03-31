SiFive Appoints Nicole Singer as Chief Human Resources Officer to Drive SiFive Growth and Hiring

Singer to drive company hypergrowth, accelerating high-performance processor IP roadmap to challenge Arm

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 31, 2022 – SiFive, Inc., the founder and leader of RISC-V computing, today announced that Nicole Singer has joined SiFive as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. In this role, Singer will be responsible for leading the company’s global HR organization, supporting the rapid growth SiFive is experiencing as the company accelerates its mission to build the best computing platforms in the world, enabling customers to deliver differentiated, best-in-class products, taking the open standard RISC-V ISA to every corner of computing. Singer joins SiFive from Synaptics, where she was SVP of worldwide human resources, supporting their mission to be the leader in combining human interfaces with IoT and AI technologies.

“I’m excited to welcome Nicole to the team and can’t wait to see her leadership and passion invigorate our company growth on our mission to the top of the high-performance processor IP market,” said Patrick Little, CEO and Chairman, SiFive. “Our recent announcements and company valuation of over $2.5B have provided what we need to grow into the opportunity and take RISC-V to the next level. SiFive is the leader in RISC-V computing, and we’re building the fastest processor cores to enable our customers’ roadmaps to achieve their goals. Nicole’s talents and expertise will help us expand our team’s already prodigious capabilities with the right people to realize our goal of RISC-V everywhere.”

“I’m delighted to be part of the innovative team at SiFive, to help the company move onto the next stage of its journey in building a leading high-performance processor IP business,” said Nicole Singer, SVP and CHRO, SiFive. “SiFive is attracting talent at a fast pace to address the challenges of modern chip design and guiding that growth will be key to our success in executing our roadmap. I’m pleased to be joining at this pivotal time when every employee’s actions will have maximum impact.”

Singer brings more than 25 years of varied professional experience with technology companies to her role at SiFive, including most recently serving as SVP of Human Resources at Synaptics, and before that, VP of Human Resources at Xilinx. Prior to joining Xilinx, she served in various technology sales and customer implementation roles at management consulting and software companies such as Accenture, Deloitte Consulting, and PeopleSoft. Singer received a BA Degree in Sociology, with a minor in Psychology and Business, from George Washington University in Washington, DC, and an MBA plus MS in Management Information Systems (MIS) from Boston University in Boston, MA.

SiFive recently announced a $2.5B+ company valuation after completing a $175M Series F funding round. In December, SiFive announced the SiFive Performance™ P650 processor, a best-in-class RISC-V-based commercially licensable processor core that is now available to lead customers. Offering up to 30% better performance per area and class-leading efficiency, the SiFive Performance P650 is the fastest commercially available RISC-V processor.

