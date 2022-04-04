Hynix mulling a bid for Arm
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (April 1, 2022)
“I want to buy Arm, if not entirely, it doesn’t have to be buying a majority of its shares to be able to control the company.” Hynix CEO Park Jung-ho told the Hynix AGM on Wednesday.
