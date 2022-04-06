Silicon Creations' Engineering Team Completes Training for Automotive Quality Certification

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.-- April 06, 2022 -- Silicon Creations, a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), announced today that ten members of their engineering staff have been certified as Semiconductor Automotive Functional Safety Professionals under the personal qualification program for ISO26262 semiconductor development from SGS-TÜV Saar. This engineering certification will enhance the company’s support of automotive customers and augment previously certified engineering staff.

Silicon Creations has provided mixed-signal IP to customers who have successfully developed SoCs deployed for safety-critical automotive applications compliant with ISO 26262 and at ASIL levels B, C and D. The company’s general-purpose IP blocks are integrated into automotive solutions as SEooCs (Safety Elements out-of-Context). As such, Silicon Creations’ IP can be used in a multitude of automotive ICs at any designated ASIL level. Silicon Creations supplies a suite of safety documents, including a safety manual with accompanying FMEDA (Failure Mode Effect and Diagnostic Analysis) based on the design data, reliability, and functional simulation results. This ensures our customers can build ISO 26262 compliant system solutions.

“Silicon Creations is committed to develop and deliver high-quality silicon IP that enables designers to reduce risk for their system-on-chip (SoC) designs,” said Randy Caplan, co-founder, and executive VP at Silicon Creations. “With a commitment to customer satisfaction, our IP has an excellent record of taking first silicon to mass production in process technologies up to the most advanced available in the chip manufacturing industry. This additional certification highlights the quality of our management process and design procedures. These qualities are valued by all of our customers, especially those in the automotive space."

About SGS-TÜV Saar

SGS-TÜV Saar is the world’s first company to offer training programs on the semiconductor-specific implementation of ISO 26262. The modular training concept is specifically tailored to the relevant development processes and technical interpretations of the semiconductor industry. In addition, it offers the opportunity for personal qualification as an SC-AFSP (Semiconductor Automotive Functional Safety Professional) as part of a final qualification test. More details to our trainings and personal qualification you will find here. Our free webinar can be watched here.

About Silicon Creations

Silicon Creations provides world-class silicon intellectual property (IP) for precision and general-purpose timing PLLs, SerDes and high-speed differential I/Os. Silicon Creations’ IP is in production from 5 to 180 nanometer process technologies. With a complete commitment to customer success, its IP has an excellent record of first silicon to mass production in customer designs. Silicon Creations, founded in 2006, is self-funded and growing. The company has development centers in Atlanta, USA, and Krakow, Poland, and worldwide sales representation. For more information, visit www.siliconcr.com.





