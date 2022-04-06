Trilinear Technologies Announces the sixth generation of DisplayPort Link Controller Cores

New DisplayPort Controllers Include DisplayPort 2.0, Embedded DisplayPort 1.5, and Integrated DSC 1.2a Support

PORTLAND, Ore. – April 6 2022 – Imaging and display intellectual property (IP) provider, Trilinear TechnologiesTM, Inc., has announced the sixth generation of DisplayPortTM link controller cores for mass production. Offering the latest specifications and features for high resolution and multiple display applications, this generation is backed by significantly improved capability across the board.

Building on a long history of customer success, the Trilinear DisplayPort Transmitter and DisplayPort Receiver cores have been updated to include full support for the Video Electronic Standards Association (VESA) DisplayPort 2.0 standard and the Embedded DisplayPort 1.5 standard. For applications requiring video compression, the new generation of cores also includes the option to provide fully integrated DSC 1.2a support. This establishes a much higher resolution video and allows for additional video streams to be transported on the same interface. Like all Trilinear IP cores, the latest generation cores are available for implementation in FPGA or ASIC devices utilizing a variety of physical layer (PHY) interfaces available through third-party partners.

The sixth generation of Trilinear DisplayPort link controllers provide significantly improved functionality including full support for DisplayPort 2.0, Display Stream Compression (DSC), Forward Error Correction (FEC), and embedded DisplayPort 1.5 with Panel Replay. Multi-Stream Transport and HDCP 1.4 and 2.3 are also fully supported. The link controllers support a wide range of implementations from simple to complex using a highly configurable architecture for an optimal balance of features and area. In partnership with our early adoption customers, the IP is already proven in silicon. The cores have been tested for DisplayPort compliance and compatibility and are available for licensing now.

The Trilinear DisplayPort 2.0 link controllers provide full-featured integration into both FPGA and ASIC target environments with no loss of performance. This allows for ASIC prototyping as well as deployment of production quality solutions in FPGA. The industry-standard AMBA APB-4 host interface allows for easy integration into either existing or new designs.

Working with the sixth generation of the Trilinear DisplayPort link will continue to shape the further development of DisplayPort controllers, and pave the way for permanent improvement in competitiveness and agility all around. Creating ways to improve projects without sacrificing important qualities such as high resolution and compatibility will continue to set the bar when it comes to implementing new features that come with industry progression. Upgrading DisplayPort controllers on a small scale is one thing, but consistently replicating these improvements for mass production has proven to be an overall milestone for not just Trilinear, but also the tech industry.

About Trilinear Technologies

Founded in 2006 in Oregon’s Silicon Forest, Trilinear Technologies is a premier supplier of high-quality digital processing technology for the video and display markets including DisplayPort, HDMI, and DSC solutions. Trilinear excels at developing complex solutions where feature integration and innovation is a premium while maintaining standards compliance and device interoperability. Our highly experienced engineering team provides complete system solutions including PHY integration services and production-ready software stacks.

Trilinear Technologies has been a recognized leader in DisplayPort interface technologies since 2008. Trilinear’s cores enable today’s highest performing consumer, professional and automotive products. Our Intellectual Property portfolio includes DisplayPort compliant Transmitters, Receivers, and Repeaters integrating eDP, HDCP, MST, FEC, and audio processing capabilities.

In 2018, Trilinear introduced our Display Stream Compression (DSC) encoder and decoder cores to provide compressed data services over both DisplayPort and HDMI. We continue to develop advanced technologies enabling our customers to be at the leading edge of display technologies.





