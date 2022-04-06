Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 32.4% Year-to-Year, 3.4% Month-to-Month in February

Sales into the Americas increase 43.2% year-to-year to lead all regional markets

WASHINGTON—April 5, 2022—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales were $52.5 billion in the month of February 2022, an increase of 32.4% over the February 2021 total of $39.6 billion and 3.4% more than the January 2022 total of $50.7 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

February 2022 GSR table and graph for press release “Global semiconductor sales remained strong in February, increasing by more than 20% for the eleventh consecutive month on a year-to-year basis,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Sales into the Americas continued to outpace other regional markets, increasing by 43.2% year-to-year in February.”

In addition to the year-to-year sales increase in the Americas, sales were up compared to February 2021 in Asia Pacific/All Other (41.4%), Europe (29.3%), China (21.8%), and Japan (21.6%). Month-to-month sales increased in Asia Pacific/All Other (18.6%) and Europe (1.4%), but fell slightly in Japan (-1.3%), China (-2.3%), and the Americas (-3.0%).

For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For detailed historical information about the global semiconductor industry and market, consider ordering the SIA Databook.

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America’s top export industries and a key driver of America’s economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors – the tiny chips that enable modern technologies – power incredible products and services that have transformed our lives and our economy. The semiconductor industry directly employs over a quarter of a million workers in the United States, and U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $258 billion in 2021. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.





