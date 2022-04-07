Intel, Micron, and Analog Devices Join MITRE Engenuity's Semiconductor Alliance to Define Principles for Joint Research and Collaboration for a More Resilient U.S. Semiconductor Industry

Group calls for industry participation to help establish a whole-of-nation approach and protect intellectual property in advanced microelectronics R&D, manufacturing, and supply chain resilience

McLean, Va., and Bedford, Mass., April 6, 2022 – Intel, Micron, Analog Devices, and MITRE Engenuity announced they have an agreement of principles to accelerate semiconductor research, development, and prototyping to build a more robust U.S. semiconductor industry, foster advanced manufacturing in the United States, and protect intellectual property amid increased global competition. This engagement signifies a commitment to collaborate on ensuring the resiliency of the industry. It establishes the Semiconductor Alliance to propose the foundation for a whole-of-nation approach for a more innovation-focused U.S. semiconductor industry and supply chain, one that ensures American innovation truly leads to American growth.

The Semiconductor Alliance, led by MITRE Engenuity, was developed from working groups in 2021, and its principles were published in a white paper on American Innovation for American Growth summarizing the Alliance’s whole-of-nation call to action for a fair and objective National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC).

The leading U.S. semiconductor manufacturers—Intel, Micron, and Analog Devices—and MITRE Engenuity seek engagement from industry and experts from all facets of the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem, including integrated device manufacturers; fabless chip companies; providers of infrastructure, design, and manufacturing tools; and technology innovators from industry and academia. MITRE Engenuity is built on MITRE’s 60+ year history of serving as an independent, objective bridge and convener of government, industry, and academia, bringing together the whole of nation to tackle some of the biggest challenges to our national security.

The semiconductor industry in the U.S. is at an inflection point. There has never been a more important time to come together as an industry to establish the path forward to advance the foundation of innovation that will help solve the nation’s biggest challenges,” said Ann Kelleher, PhD, executive vice president and general manager of Technology Development at Intel Corporation. “The Semiconductor Alliance is an open collaboration that will leverage current and future R&D investments by industry and government throughout the U.S. and will support the spirit of the CHIPS for America Act to re-establish American industry leadership.”

Micron is proud to bring our world-leading semiconductor memory and storage technology experience to the Semiconductor Alliance, an important public-private initiative intended to strengthen U.S. leadership in advanced technology for the long term with sustained commitments to R&D,” said Scott DeBoer, executive vice president of Micron’s Technology and Products organization. “The spirit of collaboration from which our industry was born, and has made so much innovation possible, has never been more critical for the future of America’s semiconductor leadership and our long-term national competitiveness.”

The increasingly integrated nature of semiconductors requires innovation across multiple technology dimensions, including materials, sensors, circuits, and architectures,” said Daniel Leibholz, chief technology officer, Analog Devices. “We are pleased to participate in this collaborative effort to ensure that we continue the remarkable pace of innovation in semiconductors, which are at the foundation of our modern economy.”

Laurie Giandomenico, PhD, MITRE chief acceleration officer and MITRE Engenuity leader, added, “The United States has an opportunity for generational impact in the face of growing strategic competition with China. By forging innovative partnerships based on trust and neutrality, Intel, Micron, Analog Devices, and MITRE Engenuity through the Semiconductor Alliance are aligning the interests of industry, government, and universities to collaborate and grow the semiconductor industry on U.S. soil.”

About MITRE Engenuity

MITRE Engenuity, a subsidiary of MITRE, is a tech foundation for public good. MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

MITRE Engenuity brings MITRE’s deep technical know-how and systems thinking to the private sector to solve complex challenges that government alone cannot solve. MITRE Engenuity catalyzes the collective R&D strength of the broader U.S. federal government, academia, and private sector to tackle national and global challenges, such as protecting critical infrastructure, creating a resilient semiconductor ecosystem, investing in pandemic preparedness, accelerating use case innovation in 5G, and democratizing threat-informed cyber defense.