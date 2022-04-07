Claudia Fan Munce Joins Arteris IP Board of Directors

Veteran executive, Stanford lecturer and public company board member brings decades of relevant international corporate experience to Arteris IP

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- April 07, 2022 -- Arteris IP (NASDAQ: AIP), a leading provider of system IP consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect and IP deployment software that accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that Claudia Fan Munce will join Arteris IP’s Board of Directors and will commence her service at the company’s May 2022 board and committee meetings.

Claudia Fan Munce’s distinguished 30-year career at IBM culminated with her role as Vice President of Corporate Development. Throughout her tenure at IBM, she held various positions, including executive roles in engineering, IP licensing, and IBM Ventures. Ms. Munce is a venture advisor at New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and sits on the board of directors of Best Buy Corporation and the Bank of the West/BNP Paribas. In addition, she is an appointed faculty at Stanford University Graduate School of Business, where she lectures on entrepreneurship and new venture formation. Ms. Munce was born in Taiwan and grew up in Brazil. She holds a master’s degree in Computer Science Engineering from Santa Clara University School of Engineering and a master’s degree in Management from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

New Arteris IP Board Member

“I am excited to join Arteris IP’s Board of Directors to help the company become a leader in Semiconductor System IP,” said Claudia Fan Munce. “I look forward to working with its world-class board of directors and executive team to help guide progress as a public company.”

Christian Claussen has informed the Board of Directors that he will not stand for re-election to the Board at the Company’s upcoming annual meeting of shareholders, which is currently scheduled for June 14, 2022.

“I want to thank Christian for his invaluable contributions and continued nurturing since the early days of Arteris through multiple rounds of investment,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris IP. “I’m very excited to welcome Claudia Fan Munce with her publicly traded company board stewardship and technology management experience to guide Arteris to the next stage in achieving our goals.”

