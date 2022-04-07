SmartDV Expands Executive Team With McKenzie Ross as Vice President of Marketing

Redoubled Focus on Branding and Marketing Strategy Will Fuel Company’s Continued Growth

SAN JOSE, CALIF. –– April 7, 2022 –– SmartDV™ Technologies, leading supplier of semiconductor design and verification intellectual property (IP), in February welcomed McKenzie Ross as vice president of marketing.

Ms. Ross has a decade of marketing experience in semiconductor IP and electronic design automation (EDA). Her most recent role was director of corporate marketing for OneSpin, which was acquired by Siemens EDA in May 2021, at which time Ross’s role expanded to include strategic program management for integration of the companies. Earlier in her career, she served as director of marketing for IPextreme until the company’s acquisition by Silvaco.

Ross is perhaps best known for branding videos and interviews, users’ group management, tradeshow exhibit design, and industry social events. Her varied skillset will be a key piece of the puzzle as SmartDV accelerates expansion worldwide. “SmartDV is growing rapidly—including more than doubling our sales from 2020 to 2021—but predominantly on the merits of our broad, proven IP portfolio and superior customer support,” observed Barry Lazow, executive vice president of sales, marketing, and business development for SmartDV. “To take our business to the next level on a global scale, we need additional emphasis on our messaging and brand image. McKenzie’s visionary perspective and creative methods will enable us to get there.”

“Upon joining SmartDV, I was immediately impressed with our close customer relationships, vast selection of design and verification IP, and ability to customize products to meet each user’s unique needs,” noted Ross. “A strong technical reputation is the ideal foundation for an aggressive, scalable marketing strategy to accelerate growth and expansion. Exciting things are coming—watch this space.”

SmartDV Continues Hiring

About SmartDV

SmartDV™ Technologies offers the world’s broadest portfolio of design and verification intellectual property (IP), giving its customers a distinct competitive edge by delivering high-quality, proven IP and productivity tools that speed time to market. SmartDV IP is used today by more than 300 customers worldwide, including seven of the top 10 semiconductor companies and four of the largest consumer electronics companies. The company’s catalog of more than 800 design and verification IP products spans 5G, automotive, defense and aerospace, mobile, networking, serial bus, storage, protocols, video and display markets.

SmartDV is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with U.S. headquarters in San Jose, California and sales and support offices in all major geographies, with more than 250 experienced ASIC and SoC design and verification engineers providing 24/7 technical support.

Visit www.smart-dv.com to learn more.





