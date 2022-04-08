The Art of Predictability : How Axiomise is Making Formal Verification Mainstream

By Amelia Dalton, EEJournal (March 25, 2022)

In this week’s Fish Fry podcast, Ashish Darbari (Founder and CEO at Axiomise) joins me to chat about the past, present and future of formal verification. Ashish and I explore the three pillars of formal verification, how the perception of formal verification as changed over the years, and why we are seeing the increased adoption of formal verification today. Also this week, I delve into the details of a new immune-system-on-a-chip developed by the Wyss Institute at Harvard University.

