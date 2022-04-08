MACsec solution for 5G transport network security is available

Copenhagen, Denmark, April 8, 2022 – Comcores ApS, a key supplier of Intellectual Property (IP) Cores and a first mover in 5G wireless and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) solutions, today announced the availability of the MACsec (Media Access Control Security) Solution.

There is an increasing interest in MACsec protocol as a security solution to protect 5G infrastructure networks such as the O-RAN Fronthaul. To enable customers with fast time-to-market and minimal resource investment, Comcores has released a MACsec solution that protects O-RAN traffic planes in high-performance fronthaul network architectures.

Comcores MACsec IP provides Ethernet Layer 2 Security for data confidentiality and data integrity as standardized in IEEE 802.1AE. The MACsec IP protects components in Ethernet networks especially high-speed Ethernet used in 5G networks, industrial, automotive and cloud industries. The MACsec IP is a fully compliant solution that provides line-rate encryption, it is configurable to support multiple Connectivity Associations (SecYs) for traffic differentiation, and supports VLAN-in-clear. The MACsec solution additionally includes a software tool for MACsec Key Agreement Protocol IEEE 802.1X integration.

The MACsec IP can be delivered as a Packaged IP Solution integrated with Comcores MAC, PCS, IEEE 1588 PTP Timestamping Unit (TSU), and TSN Switch IPs. The Packaged IP Solution will reduce your integration effort and accelerate your time-to-market.

Key Benefits of the MACsec IP:

Feature-rich Line-rate traffic encryption and decryption AES-GCM-128 and AES-GCM-256 Cipher Suites VLAN-in-clear Confidentiality Offset SW tool for MACsec Key Agreement Protocol IEEE 802.1X integration

Highly Configurable Supports 10G/25G data rates Multiple Connectivity Associations (SecYs) with Traffic Mapping Rules Multiple number of peers with 4 Security Associations (SA) per Transmit and Receive Secure Channels (SC)

Silicon Agnostic Designed in SystemVerilog and targeting both ASICs and FPGAs



About Comcores

Comcores is a Key supplier of digital IP Cores and solutions for digital subsystems with a focus on Ethernet Solutions, Wireless Fronthaul and C-RAN, and Chip to Chip Interfaces. Comcores’ mission is to provide best-in-class, state-of-the-art, quality components and solutions to ASIC, FPGA, and System vendors. Thereby drastically reducing their product cost, risk, and time to market. Our long-term background in building communication protocols, ASIC development, wireless networks and digital radio systems has brought a solid foundation for understanding the complex requirements of modern communication tasks. This know-how is used to define and build state-of-the-art, high-quality products used in communication networks.

To learn more about this solution from Comcores, please contact us at sales@comcores.com or visit www.comcores.com.






