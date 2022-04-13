2021 Global Semiconductor Equipment Sales Surge 44% to Industry Record $102.6 Billion, SEMI Reports

MILPITAS, Calif. – April 12, 2022 – Worldwide sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment in 2021 surged 44% to an all-time record of $102.6 billion from $71.2 billion in 2020, SEMI, the industry association representing the global electronics product design and manufacturing supply chain, reported today. The data is now available in the Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report.

“The 44% increase in manufacturing equipment spending in 2021 highlights the global semiconductor industry’s aggressive push to add capacity,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “This drive to expand production capabilities extends beyond the current supply imbalance, as the industry continues to ramp up to address a wide range of emerging high-tech applications that will enable a smarter digital world with countless social benefits.”China claimed the largest market for semiconductor equipment for the second time with sales expanding 58% to $29.6 billion to mark the fourth consecutive year of growth. Korea, the second-largest equipment market, registered a sales increase of 55% to $25.0 billion, after showing strong growth in 2020. Taiwan logged 45% growth to $24.9 billion to claim the third position. Annual semiconductor equipment spending increased 23% in Europe and 17% in North America, which continues to recover from a contraction in 2020. Sales in Rest of the World jumped 79% in 2021.

Global sales of wafer processing equipment rose 44% in 2021, while other front-end segment sales grew 22%. Assembly and packaging showed exceptional growth across all regions, resulting in an 87% market increase in 2021, while total test equipment sales rose 30%.

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the Worldwide SEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry. Equipment categories cover wafer processing, assembly and packaging, test, and other front-end equipment including mask/reticle manufacturing, wafer manufacturing, and fab facilities.

Annual Billings by Region in Billions of U.S. Dollars with Year-Over-Year Change Rates

Region 2021 2020 % Change China 29.62 18.72 58% Korea 24.98 16.08 55% Taiwan 24.94 17.15 45% Japan 7.80 7.58 3% North America 7.61 6.53 17% Rest of the World 4.44 2.48 79% Europe 3.25 2.64 23% Total 102.64 71.19 44%

Source: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ (www.seaj.or.jp), April 2022

The SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. The subscription includes three reports:

Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective on equipment market trends

Monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments

SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market

For more information or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Industry Research and Statistics Group at mktstats@semi.org. More information is also available online.

About SEMI

