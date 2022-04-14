Siemens' new mPower Digital solution now certified for GlobalFoundries' platforms
Plano, Texas, USA -- April 13, 2022 -- Siemens Digital Industries Software today announced that its new mPower™ Digital solution for power integrity analysis of analog, digital and mixed-signal IC designs is now certified for digital analysis of designs using GlobalFoundries’ (GF) platforms.
The significant power and performance advancements of GF’s feature rich platforms, equipped with advanced features such as RF, automotive, ultra-low power memory and logic, make them ideal for next-generation ICs targeting the automotive, 5G, Internet of Things (IoT) and communications markets, as well as other high-performance digital and mixed-signal applications.
“Our engagement with Siemens is another example of how GF is partnering with the ecosystem leaders to deliver innovative, time to market solutions for our customers,” said Richard Trihy, vice president of Design Enablement, at GF. “It is exciting to see a new entrant into this critical EDA field of power integrity and Siemens’ new power analysis solution gives our customers more flexibility in meeting sign-off requirements.”
Siemens’ mPower integrated circuit (IC) power integrity verification solution supports analog, digital, and mixed signal designs, while enabling comprehensive power, electromigration (EM) and voltage drop (IR) analysis. GF has qualified Siemens’ mPower Digital flow, and customers can request PDK support for any technology.
“Siemens is pleased that GF, a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, has now certified our new mPower solution,” said Michael Buehler-Garcia, vice president of Product Management for Calibre Design Solutions at Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Siemens’ collaboration with GF on these certifications will help our mutual customers conduct power integrity analysis tasks more quickly and accurately, enabling faster tape-outs with enhanced reliability and quality of results.”
Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organizations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation. For more information on Siemens Digital Industries Software products and services, visit siemens.com/software.
