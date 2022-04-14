Automotive Functional Safety with DCD's CAN ALL IP Core

Bytom, Poland -- April 14, 2022 -- DCD-SEMI, leading IP Core provider and SoC design house from Poland mastered unique CAN ALL IP Core with Functional Safety for GuardKnox, an Israeli based company with subsidiary locations in Munich, Germany, and Detroit, Michigan –integrated DCD’s CAN IP Core as part of their CommEngine product- a holistic solution for communication routing and switching capabilities.

DCD’s CAN IP Core’s been developed as ISO26262-10 Safety Element out of Context. - It can optionally be improved by necessary safety mechanisms and provide detailed safety documentation – says Jacek Hanke, DCD’s CEO - all ISO26262 soft IP SEooC required work products, include complete Failure Modes Effects and Detection Analysis FMEDA analysis with step-by-step instruction to help to integrate the IP into the target system and to conduct the system-level safety analysis.

The GuardKnox CommEngine™ implements Zonal Gateway (Zone Controller) functionality to enable high-performance and cost-effective communication routing using a single-chip solution. The safe and secure design performs routing actions in hardware to enable ultra-low latency with multi-gigabit bandwidth, addressing current automotive needs in connectivity and scalability. - The GuardKnox CommEngine™ integrates DCD’s CAN IP Core as part of a holistic solution for communication routing and switching capabilities – adds Hanke.

The GuardKnox CommEngine™ supports automotive communications and enables PDU routing over different types of communication protocols. Custom interfaces such as digital sensor interfaces, analog sensor interfaces, SPI, I2C, etc. are also supported as well as the ability to transfer these interfaces into internal PDU.

DCD-SEMI’s CAN ALL IP Core is a sophisticated solution, that has been developed as ISO26262-10 Safety Element out of Context. All the safety-related work products were checked by an independent third-party audit.

The conducted safety analysis depicts that the safety metrics are fulfilled and both IPs reach the Automotive Safety Integrity Level ASIL-B (Single Point Fault Metric SPFM > 90%, Latent Fault Metric LFM > 60%). DCD-SEMI delivers a complete FMEDA analysis with step-by-step instruction to help to integrate the IP into the customer’s system and to conduct the system-level safety analysis.

Cooperation between DCD-SEMI and GuardKnox was possible thanks to Approach Ventures, managed by Mr. Ariel Popper, DCD's business representative in Israel. Approach Ventures has proven track record through the years in technology transfer, entrepreneurship, consultancy, and business management.

More information: www.dcd-semi.com

About DCD-SEMI

DCD-SEMI hastwo decades of IP market experience. The company was founded in 1999 in Bytom, Poland and has mastered more than 70 different architectures, among them the World’s Fastest 8051 CPU, Royalty-Free and Fully Scalable 32-bit CPU and 100% cryptographic system. Automotive IP Cores designed by DCD-SEMI are offered as CAN ALL package – a tailored made IP Core which have been successfully implemented by dozens of automotive companies such as VW, Toyota and now, GuardKnox. More information can be found at: www.dcd-semi.com, www.cfdsemi.com and www.crypt-one.com.





