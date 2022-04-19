Agnisys Announces ISO 26262 and IEC 61508 Qualification for Entire IDesignSpec Suite - SoC Specification Automation Flow

Developers of Safety-Critical Vehicular Applications Can Deploy Solution with No Additional Tool Qualification Requirements

BOSTON, MA, USA -- April 19, 2022 -- Agnisys, Inc. the leading EDA provider of the industry’s most comprehensive solution for Design and Verification of SoC Hardware/Software Interface (HSI), today announced that its software products and development flow have been certified by the internationally recognized testing organization TÜV SÜD as achieving the stringent tool qualification criteria defined in the ISO 26262 functional safety standard for road vehicles. The certificate also covers the IEC 61508 industrial functional safety standard. The process of certification by TÜV SÜD included an audit of the Agnisys safety management, tool development, and supporting processes.

Agnisys delivers a complete automated flow from register, sequence, and connection specification to assembly, design, verification, and validation of intellectual property (IP) and complex system-on-chip (SoC) devices using application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) or field-programmable gate array (FPGA) silicon technology. Many designs using the Agnisys solution are targeted for safety-critical applications, including automobiles and other vehicles. Systems designers insist that their silicon suppliers meet the ISO 26262 standard, which includes evaluating the tools used in the development flow.



The certification means that the tool is qualified to be used in safety-related software development according to ISO 26262 for any ASIL and suitable to be used in safety-related development according to IEC 61508. Covered are use cases described in the tool safety analysis and the corresponding safety manual.



Following the assumptions and guidance of the safety manual, IP and SoC developers do not have to take any additional steps to qualify the Agnisys products in their flow. Agnisys provides a tool qualification kit that users can apply directly to the tool evaluation step required by ISO 26262. This saves significant time and effort in the chip development process and makes it easier to satisfy the requirements of vehicular systems suppliers.



“ISO 26262 and IEC 61508 certification is a rigorous process that only the highest-quality products and flows can achieve,” said Anupam Bakshi, Agnisys CEO and Founder. “We are proud to be able to enable our customers to meet these demanding functional safety standards without investing a lot of their own resources. We expect our IDesignSpec™ Tool Qualification Kit (TQK) to be a popular offering.”



The certification covers the complete Agnisys IDesignSpec Suite of software products:

IDS™ IDSBatch™ IDSExcel™ IDSWord™ IDSCalc™

IDS NextGen™ (IDS-NG™)

ISequenceSpec™ (ISS™)

ARV™ ARV-Sim™ ARV-Formal™ ARV-C™

Specta-AV™

ASVV™

SoC Enterprise™ (SoC-E™)

To learn more about the Agnisys ISO 26262 and IEC 61508 qualification, visit https://www.agnisys.com/iso-26262-compliance/



