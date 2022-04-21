Fraunhofer IIS introduces its JPEG XS ultra-low-latency software implementation at NAB 2022

April 21, 2022 -- The Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS announces its ultra-low-latency software implementation of JPEG XS on DELTACAST´s video I/O solution with a latency far below one frame. This will allow broadcast equipment developers and implementers to benefit from JPEG XS in terms of low latency but also low complexity within their devices and equipment. It will boost the possibility to transmit extremely high-quality images and videos over IP and to set up collaborative, remote processes within a broadcast or professional video production environment.

The standardized JPEG XS codec makes it possible to handle high-quality media workflows from acquisition to distribution using Internet Protocol (IP) and Ethernet infrastructure. With the availability of Ethernet interfaces with larger bandwidth and the mezzanine codec JPEG XS, commercial off-the-shelf components from the IT industry and standard internet connectivity can now be used to transmit extremely high-quality images and videos over IP in local and wide area networks with the lowest latency. But today, many video I/O devices are still based on SDI. To bridge the gap between SDI and IP, while keeping ultra-low latency in the overall system, special I/O devices with subframe access are necessary. Together with DELTACAST´s I/O solution, the proof of JPEG XS extremely low latency below one frame makes standard latencies of five frames and more things of the past.

The Fraunhofer IIS JPEG XS SDK can play to its strength in this combination to meet the strong demand for almost “zero” latency as well as visually lossless quality with compression ratios of up to 10:1. It also supports resolution up to 8K and features a frame rate of 24–120fps. JPEG XS is optimized for multiple platforms including FPGA, ASIC and CPU and guarantees multi-generation robustness.

“We are very pleased to see that the JPEG XS implementation, together with our I/O video cards, can meet the expectations of ultra-low-latency transmission of professional workflows in this joint effort between Fraunhofer and our company,” explains Gérald Olivier, Head of Product Marketing at DELTACAST.

JPEG XS excels with ultra-low latency and an attractive licensing program

JPEG XS is tailored to the specific requirements of the broadcast and movie production industry and to high-quality in-house distribution. “We are looking forward to further solutions that make the advantages of JPEG XS available to the market, because this is an essential part of Fraunhofer’s applied research and development technology transfer acitivities,” said Professor Siegfried Foessel, Head of the Moving Picture Techologies Department at Fraunhofer IIS. “To this end, we have set up a license program of JPEG XS that enables each manufacturer, developer or provider to find the right license model for their business.”

