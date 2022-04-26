Cadence Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.— April 25, 2022 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced results for the first quarter of 2022.

Cadence reported first quarter 2022 revenue of $902 million, compared to revenue of $736 million for the same period in 2021. On a GAAP basis, Cadence achieved operating margin of 35 percent and recognized net income of $235 million, or $0.85 per share on a diluted basis, in the first quarter of 2022, compared to operating margin of 28 percent and net income of $187 million, or $0.67 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2021.

Using the non-GAAP measures defined below, operating margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 44 percent and net income was $324 million, or $1.17 per share on a diluted basis, compared to operating margin of 38 percent and net income of $231 million, or $0.83 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2021.

“Q1 was a strong start of the year for Cadence, as we delivered outstanding results driven by broad-based strength across our diverse product portfolio,” said Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer. “Our Intelligent System Design strategy aligns well with the generational secular trends that are fueling robust design activity, and our innovative solutions are accelerating growth in both our core and our new systems businesses across a rapidly expanding customer base.”

“Q1 results reflect the success we have with our customers and partners, as well as the solid execution from the Cadence team. We benefited from strong demand for our technologies,” said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “We exceeded all key operating metrics for the quarter and are raising our full year guidance.”

CFO Commentary

Commentary on the first quarter 2022 financial results by John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2022, the company expects total revenue in the range of $825 million to $845 million. Second quarter GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 29 percent to 30 percent and GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.59 to $0.63. Using the non-GAAP measures defined below, operating margin is expected to be in the range of 39 percent to 40 percent and net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.95 to $0.99.

For fiscal year 2022, the company expects total revenue in the range of $3.395 billion to $3.435 billion. On a GAAP basis, operating margin is expected to be in the range of 28.5 percent to 30 percent and GAAP net income per diluted share for 2022 is expected to be in the range of $2.51 to $2.59. Using the non-GAAP measures defined below, operating margin for 2022 is expected to be in the range of 38.5 percent to 40 percent and net income per diluted share for 2022 is expected to be in the range of $3.89 to $3.97.

The company utilizes a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. The non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in the company’s geographic earnings mix, or other changes to the company’s strategy or business operations. The company expects to use this normalized non-GAAP tax rate through fiscal 2025 but will re-evaluate this rate periodically for significant items that may materially affect its projections.

A schedule showing reconciliations of the business outlook from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP diluted net income per share to non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share, respectively, is included in this release.

Click here for the Q1 2022 Financial Schedules.

Audio Webcast Scheduled

Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host the first quarter 2022 financial results audio webcast today, April 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. (Pacific) / 5 p.m. (Eastern). Attendees are asked to register at the website at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. An archive of the webcast will be available starting April 25, 2022 at 5 p.m. (Pacific) and ending June 17, 2022 at 5 p.m. (Pacific). Webcast access is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For eight years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at www.cadence.com.





