Global sectoral demand encourages Agile Analog to locate in Scotland
April 27, 2022 - Agile Analog will establish an engineering team in Edinburgh, increasing the company’s design capabilities and allowing the business to reach more customers.
Headquartered in Cambridge, Agile Analog’s technologies enable the rapid generation of high-quality analog IP. The company supplies highly configurable, process node-agnostic, analog IP building blocks for multiple semiconductor foundries and process nodes.
Agile Analog, which also has a sales and engineering operation in Taiwan, is the integration of analog engineers, software engineers, chip designers and semiconductor industry executives who draw on decades of experience in the delivery of semiconductor IP and semiconductor products to tier 1 customers worldwide.
Pete Hutton, Executive Chairman of Agile Analog, said: “Agile Analog is changing the status quo by addressing the long-standing inefficiencies in creating and delivering analog circuits across process technologies. “Our Edinburgh office will increase capabilities in Analog design, Digital design, software and hardware to support increased customer activities and company growth. “Scotland is a worldwide centre of excellence in semiconductor engineering and deep-tech developments. Our office will contribute to the growth of a highly skilled, productive, and committed engineering community in Edinburgh.”
Agile Analog has started to announce key senior managements hires for its Scotland operation, including Barry Paterson who will be the company’s new VP of Product Marketing. Its presence in Scotland will enable Agile Analog to provide a state-of-the-art product to the market and a more immediate response to requests due to rapid growth in demand for its analog building-block IP.
About Agile Analog Ltd.
Analog IP needs to be different for each design. That is why Agile Analog™ has made a new way of doing things, conceived by some of the best minds in the industry. We provide a wide range of analog IP that is customised to your needs quickly, to a higher quality, and on any semiconductor process. Contact us at www.agileanalog.com to find out more.
