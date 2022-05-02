Alphawave IP: Full Year 2021 Results and Q1 2022 Trading Update

LONDON, United Kingdom and TORONTO, Ontario, Canada 29 April 2022 – Alphawave IP Group plc (LN:AWE, “Alphawave IP”, the “Company”), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, is pleased to publish its full year 2021 results.

Strong maiden FY results with >170% y-o-y revenue growth and continued momentum in Q1

2021 Highlights

Record 2021 bookings, with over 225% year-on-year growth

- Expanded direct and indirect sales channel globally, to enable accelerated pipeline conversion

Record 2021 revenue (US$89.9m) and adjusted EBITDA (US$51.8m), exceeding guidance and median analyst consensus

Gross margins of 94% and adjusted EBITDA margins of 58%

Cash on balance sheet of US$0.5bn as at 31 December 2021. IPO proceeds continue to be deployed to drive growth both through organic, as well as inorganic, investments

Strong Q1 2022 trading with over US$30m in bookings, a 20% quarter-on-quarter sequential increase

2021 strategic highlights

20 customers, up from 11 as at end FY 2020, including five of the top eight global semiconductor companies

- Four global hyperscalers as customers – all major global hyperscalers are now in the pipeline

Accelerated hiring globally with 82 new hires over the year, taking global headcount to 154, in line with our strategy to scale the business

Over 80 IPs available today – first customer products now in production. Early royalties expected to start from 2022, ahead of schedule

First to demonstrate silicon success in 7nm, 6nm, 5nm and 4nm

First IP provider to have entire high-volume production-ready IP portfolio from 7nm to 4nm at 112Gbps in 2021. Expanding to 200G/400G/800G/1.6T at 3nm and beyond in 2022

First chiplet design wins with early production expected in 2022

Acquisition of Precise-ITC and pending acquisition of OpenFive to accelerate technology leadership and scale the business globally

Board remains confident in the outlook for the Group in 2022

