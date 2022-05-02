Highly efficient 2-issue, dual-mac superscalar DSP core for Voice, Audio applications based on fourth generation ZSP architecture.
How eFPGA IP suppliers are all set to raise the SoC design game
By Majeed Ahmad, EDN (May 2, 2022)
The embedded FPGA (eFPGA) technology continues to build momentum as system-on-chip (SoC) designers look to incorporate reconfigurability into their communication and data center chips. Then there are the Internet of Things (IoT), industrial, consumer, and aerospace/defense industries, taking advantage of eFPGA technology by enabling a single SoC to service multiple applications, each with slightly different requirements.
The eFPGA technology allows developers to dramatically extend the useful life of the chip by adding flexibility to their SoC designs. Moreover, it repays high development costs over a much longer period of time.
Geoff Tate, CEO of Flex Logix, is now comfortable claiming that eFPGA technology has moved far beyond a novel IP only seen in validation and test chips five years ago. “We’ve seen a 71% CAGR on the number of licenses over the last five years through December 2021, with the majority of these licenses being used for production chips.”
