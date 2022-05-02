India set for fab
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (May 2, 2022)
Indian Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Digital Fab (ISMC Digital Fab) – a jv between Intel subsidiary Tower Semiconductor and Orbit Ventures of Abu Dhabi – is to build a $3 billion fab for abalogue ICs in the Indian state if Karnataka.
