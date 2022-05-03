Silex Insight's eSecure Root of Trust is now supporting ZAYA microcontainers for enhanced security

May 3, 2022 -- Silex Insight, a leading provider of cryptographic IP solutions, today entered into a partnership arrangement with leading IoT security company ZAYA, who delivers a secure OS containerisation technology for microcontrollers, called ZAYA μContainers. The ZAYA μContainers can be added to Silex Insight’s eSecure Root of Trust module (and also be used in combination with their Crypto Coprocessor) for an enhanced security level, as it can run custom security extensions isolated from the rest of the application.

Silex Insight’s advanced eSecure IP module, including security boot, sensitive key material and asset protection, is a complete solution that enables security applications to shield confidential information from untrusted applications running on a main processor. The eSecure module is highly configurable and thus provides a wide-range selection of security features, which can be adapted for any application for performance, area and energy consumption. Now, with their partnership with ZAYA, it offers built-in PSA level 3 isolation with enhanced security level as the eSecure’s critical security firmware, assets and private information will be isolated from the custom security extensions.

ZAYA secure OS enables enhanced security protection, as it offers isolation for the critical components from the rest of the system. ZAYA’s Secure OS is designed according to IoT security legislation and certifications such as PSA (Platform Security Architecture) and SESIP and was one of the world-first companies to achieve PSA Certification. It creates a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) on the running environment, and ZAYA TEE handles all security requirements and sensitive operations/resources in the isolated TEE space.

ZAYA Secure OS also offers containerization for MMU-less microcontrollers. ZAYA μContainers are isolated multi-thread executables running on top of the ZAYA TEE and also independent binaries, so a stand-alone container can be installed and upgraded in the field as a deployment friendly solution.

“With Silex Insight’s eSecure Root of Trust turnkey solution together with ZAYA μContainers, customers can add their own custom secure application or crypto extensions in an isolated environment that demand the highest security on their devices”, said Pieter Willems, VP of Global Sales and Marketing of Silex Insight. “Our eSecure Root of Trust offers a complete solution to our customers. A solution, moreover, that can be tuned to the desired needs to arrive at the most efficient, cost-effective, and secure system”.

“By partnering with Silex Insight, who has a rich history within embedded security and a proven technology, we know we are working with the best-in-class Root of Trust solution”, said Murat Cakmak, CEO at ZAYA. “ZAYA μContainers offers a certification friendly environment, thanks to its modular model and ideal for establishing a device Root of Trust based on Platform Security Architecture (PSA) guidelines. Another great benefit is that the microcontainers are independent executables/binaries that can be installed/upgraded, which makes them deployment friendly, reduced OTA package and network traffic”.

This solution is available as from today. For more detailed information about eSecure Root of Trust (and crypto coprocessor) with ZAYA μContainers, please visit:

ww.za-ya.co/post/zaya-esecure-explained.

Silex Insight and ZAYA will continue to lead the industry with vision and value for secure advanced solutions.

About Silex Insight

Silex Insight is a recognized market-leading independent supplier of Security IP solutions for embedded systems. Highly scalable and flexible silicon proven Security IP for embedded systems used in the ever-growing connected world of the IoT. All the turn-key solutions are compliant with most common industry standards (NIST and others). IP integrators can benefit from decades of experience in security ASIC and FPGA design. The security platforms and solutions include flexible and high-performance crypto engines which are easy to integrate and an eSecure IP module that provides a complete security solution for all platforms. Developments take place at the headquarters near Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, please visit www.silexinsight.com .

About ZAYA

ZAYA is the leading IoT Security Company based in Cambridge, UK that develops innovative solutions to solve IoT design challenges and limitations. ZAYA provides development environments from bottom to top, including ”Secure Operating Systems”, secure middlewares, cloud management, and advanced level data processing such as AI/ML service. ZAYA provides a modular development environment to develop secure IoT products, thanks to ZAYA TEE and ZAYA Secure μContainer; “Containers for Microcontrollers”. ZAYA TEE and ZAYA μContainers are independent executables in design time (design/develop/deploy individually) and in run-time (isolated). ZAYA uses these structures to simplify the IoT Product design and provide highly secure systems.

For more information, please visit www.za-ya.co.





