ARM China staff post open letter pledging loyalty to Allen Wu

By Peter Clarke, eeNewsAnalog (May 3, 2022)

Following ARM’s announcement that it had ousted Allen Wu as CEO of its China subsidiary ARM China staff have posted an open letter on the subsidiaries website opposing the change.

On April 29 processor intellectual property licensor ARM Ltd., Hopu Investment, and SoftBank Group, the principal shareholders in ARM China, announced that Renchen Liu and Eric Chen had been appointed as co-CEOs replacing Allen Wu who they had attempted to sack in June 2020. They also stated that Liu had been accepted by the local Shenzhen government as the company’s legal representative (see ARM moves to regain control in China, clear path to IPO).

ARM China will continue to be the exclusive commercial distribution channel for ARM to license its IP to Chinese licensees. ARM China will also continue to develop its own IP the company said.

