Intento Design Appoints Stephane Cordova as New CEO

Paris -- May 4, 2022 -- Bringing 30 years of business experience in STMicroelectronics and Kalray where he held the position of VP Business Development, Stéphane will be responsible, in addition to managing the company, for accelerating Intento global sales expansion. Dr Ramy Iskander, company President and Cofounder, will lead Intento’s R&D in the role of CTO.

“Intento’s technology, stemming from 30 years of academic and industrial research, offers next- generation tools that accelerate analog design while guaranteeing an error-free design”, pointed Dr Iskander. “With Stephane in charge of business development, Intento Design aims to become a major European player in EDA solutions and fulfill the requirements of semiconductor companies.“

Intento Design proposes two innovative product lines:

ID-Xplore enables IC designers to design and migrate analog blocks between different CMOS, FDSOI, and FinFET technologies faster and with zero errors while keeping a designer fully in control of trade-off decisions. ID-Xplore has already proven its value with our European customers, enabling die size reductions surpassing 50% as well as substantial productivity gains and time-to-market reductions.

ID-Substrate is a unique tool that models and simulates latchup mechanisms and substrate noise propagation in analog circuits, thus enabling early detection and prevention of catastrophic outcomes. Minimizing the impact of these phenomena presents a growing challenge for analog designers and a costly one for the companies, and Intento Design enables its customers to achieve significant savings by detecting and eliminating latchup problems before production.

“I am very proud to take over the management of Intento Design,” adds Stéphane Cordova. “The electric car market explosion and a need to minimize the carbon footprint of electronic products are pushing semiconductor manufacturers to perpetually innovate, adding in turn significant challenges to analog designers. Intento Design products and technology offer breakthrough solutions that ensure superior performance and robustness of ICs while optimizing our customers’ development time and manufacturing costs.”

In this context, the company is actively pursuing recruitments in the coming months and opening of offices in Grenoble to be closer to its customers.

About Intento Design

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Paris, Intento Design develops disruptive analog EDA for semiconductor industry. Our patented technology software solutions facilitate first-time-right analog, boost reliability, as well as accelerate the flow by automating repetitive tasks. All actors of the semiconductor ecosystem, from foundries to design houses, benefit from our disruptive solutions to achieve faster time-to-market, improved reliability, and consequently increased ROI.





