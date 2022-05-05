Steven Laub Joins Rambus Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif. – May 4, 2022 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced the appointment of Steven Laub to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Laub is an accomplished executive with over 25 years of semiconductor industry leadership experience. Prior to his recent board role at IPV Capital, a semiconductor private equity firm, Mr. Laub served approximately ten years as president, chief executive officer and member of the board of directors at Atmel Corporation. While at Atmel, Mr. Laub also served as a board member of the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). Prior to Atmel, Mr. Laub held executive and board member positions at leading semiconductor companies including Silicon Image and Lattice Semiconductor.

“We are pleased to welcome Steven to the Rambus Board,” said Chuck Kissner, chairman of the Rambus Board of Directors. “Steven brings comprehensive leadership and strategy experience in the semiconductor industry and will provide valuable knowledge to complement our Board as we continue scaling our business.”

“Rambus is pushing the frontier of performance and security for the data center and beyond,” said Mr. Laub. “I am excited to join the Rambus board and work with the executive team as they continue to advance the company’s market position in critical technology areas.”

Mr. Laub holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.





