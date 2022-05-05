CMC Delivers Over 400 Semiconductor Prototypes in Past Year

In an increasingly competitive market, CMC delivers its best performance in over a decade



May 3, 2022 -- CMC Microsystems, Canada’s leading accelerator for hardware research, design, and development, is proud to announce in the last fiscal year, CMC delivered chips and wafers for over 400 designs through our global network of semiconductor and photonics manufacturing facilities.

It’s been a turbulent year in the semiconductor industry with supply chains and manufacturing capacity stretched to the limit, and lingering uncertainty in the wake of the global pandemic. Despite these challenges, research and development by academics and entrepreneurs benefiting from CMC’s design tool and chip manufacturing program have been more active than ever in the past decade. Highlights from the past year include:

Almost 160 photonic designs – double from the previous year

Over 140 microelectronics designs manufactured in advanced semiconductor technologies

Over 80 designs fabricated or post-processed in laboratories

Over 40 micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and microfluidics designs

Fabrication of 7 superconducting designs – a world first via a multi-project wafer service

80 designs manufactured for industry, industrial collaborators, or academics outside Canada

“Giving researchers and firms simplified access to the world’s best fabrication services is part of CMC’s core mission” said Gordon Harling, President and CEO of CMC. “We are proud to deliver this level of value for Canadian and international innovators, enable productivity, and help industries like photonics and quantum grow. These are specialty areas of the market set for huge growth where Canadian expertise is recognized internationally.”

About CMC Microsystems:

CMC Microsystems is a not-for-profit organization accelerating research and innovation in Canada. Founded in 1984, CMC lowers barriers to technology adoption by creating and sharing platform technologies, including access to state-of-the-art design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities for advanced technologies. CMC manages Canada’s National Design Network® (CNDN) – a Major Science Initiative involving over 10,000 academic participants and 1,000 companies developing innovations in micro-nano technologies.





