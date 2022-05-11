Arteris Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter 2022 and Estimated Second Quarter and Full Year 2022 Guidance

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 10, 2022 -- Arteris, Inc. (Arteris or Arteris IP), a leading provider of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect and other intellectual property (IP) technology that manages the on-chip communications in system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor devices, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 as well as estimated second quarter and full year 2022 guidance.

"We’re excited to report a strong start to 2022, with Annual Contract Value plus Trailing Twelve Month Royalties of $52.8 million, up 26% year-over-year,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris IP. “The ongoing democratization of SoC design as well as a disintermediation of the semiconductor supply chain is driving a strong need for automation of System IP solutions in order to compensate for a shortage of SoC architects and skilled interconnect IP engineers. We believe we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on this nascent but immense opportunity as it emerges.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Annual Contract Value (ACV) and Trailing-twelve-month (TTM) royalties of $52.8 million, up 26% year-over-year

Revenue of $11.8 million, up 77% year-over-year

Remaining performance obligation (RPO) of $60.5 million, up 28% year-over-year

Operating loss of $6.6 million or 56% of revenue

Non-GAAP operating loss of $4.2 million or 36% of revenue, compared to a loss of $5.8 million in the year-ago period

Net loss of $6.8 million or $0.22 per share

Non-GAAP net loss of $4.4 million or $0.14 per share

Non-GAAP free cash flow of $(1.5) million or (12)% of revenue

First Quarter 2022 Business Highlights:

19 designs starts in the first quarter, including two in automotive, four in consumer electronics and seven enabling artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML);

We added seven Active Customers during the first quarter, of which four are customers enabling AI/ML for IoT, data center and automotive applications;

We announced that BMW licensed Arteris IP for a Neural Network Accelerator project; and

We further strengthened our executive team during the quarter with the addition of Pankaj Mayor as Executive Vice President Global Sales and Michal Siwinski as Chief Marketing Officer, each bringing significant industry as well as public company experience.

Estimated Second Quarter and Full Year 2022 Guidance:

Q2 2022 FY 2022 (in millions, except %) ACV + TTM royalties $49.5 - $51.5 $51.6 - $55.6 Revenue $11.5 - $14.5 $48.0 - $52.0 Non-GAAP operating loss (%) 19.4% - 34.4% 24.9% - 39.9% Free cash flow (%) (44.4)% - (29.4)% (25.5)% - (10.5)%

The guidance provided above are forward-looking statements and reflect our expectations as of today's date. Actual results may differ materially. Refer to the section titled "Forward-Looking Statements" below for information on the factors, among others, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating loss margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow and free cash flow margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Additional information on Arteris’ historic reported results, including a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, is included in the financial tables below. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures reported above to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Arteris' results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Definitions of the other business metrics used in this press release including ACV, customers and customer retention, design starts and RPO are included below under the heading “Other Business Metrics.”

Conference Call

Arteris will host a conference call today on May 10, 2022 to review its first quarter 2022 financial results and to discuss its financial outlook.

Time: 4:30PM ET United States/Canada Toll Free: 877-407-9208 International Toll: 1-201-493-6784 Conference ID: 13728557

A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Arteris’ website at: https://ir.arteris.com/events-and-presentations

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

Financial tables

To read financial tables, click here

About Arteris

Arteris IP (Nasdaq: AIP) provides system-on-chip (SoC) system IP consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor development and integration for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Bosch, Mobileye, Samsung, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Our IP deployment products provide intelligent automation that accelerates the development and increases the quality of SoC hardware designs and their associated software and firmware, verification and simulation platforms, and specifications and customer documentation. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs.





