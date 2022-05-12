India Prepares to Build Nation's First Chip Fab

By Alan Patterson, EETimes (May 10, 2022)

India is edging toward the construction of its first IC fab in the southwestern state of Karnataka following ISMC’s recent announcement.

The project would invest about $3 billion in a 65–nm analog chip fab, according to a statement by India’s Next Orbit Ventures, a fund management firm that aims to kickstart the effort. Israel’s Tower Semiconductor said it will be a technology provider for the project.

“If and when this project should take place, Tower will be only an integrator and a technology partner,” Tower spokeswoman Shahar Orit told EE Times. Orit declined to provide details, citing Tower’s expected acquisition by Intel. Intel also declined to comment due to the acquisition of Tower having yet to be formally approved.

