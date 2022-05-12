TSMC hikes prices

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (May 12, 2022)

TSMC has told customers it plans to raise its prices by “single-digits” by the start of 2023, blaming increasing costs.

It is the second time in less than a year that it has said it will raise prices. Last August it raised prices 20%.

Last year TSMC said it would discontinue its practice of reducing prices each quarter when a new process is running smoothly.

