TSMC hikes prices
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (May 12, 2022)
TSMC has told customers it plans to raise its prices by “single-digits” by the start of 2023, blaming increasing costs.
It is the second time in less than a year that it has said it will raise prices. Last August it raised prices 20%.
Last year TSMC said it would discontinue its practice of reducing prices each quarter when a new process is running smoothly.
