Xiphera joins BittWare Partner Program to enable fast security implementation

Xiphera joins BittWare Partner Program as one of the first partners to offer proven IP solutions for BittWare’s customers.

May 16, 2022 -- Xiphera, Ltd. joins the newly launched BittWare’s Partner Program as one of the first in a lineup of vendors providing proven IP and hardware solutions to enable reduced innovation risk and faster time-to-market for BittWare’s clients.

BittWare, a Molex company, is a leading supplier of enterprise-class accelerators for edge and cloud computing applications. Its FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Arrays) product portfolio is one of the largest in the market. To help streamline customer deployments of high-performance and data-intensive applications, BittWare launched a new partner program to remove major time-to-market and technology hurdles by facilitating an ecosystem of partners for hardware, IP, and full solutions.

BittWare selected the FPGA IP (Intellectual Property) solutions from Xiphera based on the advanced, powerful, and highly secure cryptographic implementation of cybersecurity capabilities on SoC (System-on-Chip). Xiphera joins BittWare’s partner program with MACsec (Media Access Control security) IP for BittWare’s acceleration cards.

MACsec enables fast security implementation

Xiphera’s MACsec family provides high-speed IP cores implementing the MACsec protocol, enabling secure communications in high-throughput environments. Typical MACsec applications require high data bandwidths such as 40G and often benefit greatly from FPGA-based acceleration. As FPGA’s increase in size, complexity, and performance, equipment manufacturers are challenged with time-consuming, costly, and resource-intensive processes to develop the Intellectual Property (IP) to implement cryptographic standards. Xiphera’s MACsec IP cores enable fast implementation of security capabilities on BittWare acceleration boards, freeing up customer resources to focus on their core competencies and product design.

Typical use cases for MACsec are securing communications, critical control messages, and sensitive measurement data in communications networks and industrial automation applications, as well as securing point-to-point video links.

The Xiphera MACsec implementation requires only moderate FPGA resources combined with high performance (exceeding 40Gps) and full standards compliance (IEEE Std 802.1AE-2018, with 256-bit key Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) and Galois Counter Mode (GCM) support). Xiphera MACsec supports the BittWare IA-420F and IA-840F FPGA Cards on Intel® Agilex™ architecture.

“We are very excited with this collaboration and the cryptographic IP solutions it provides to our mutual customers,” say Alon Refaeli, Global Growth Advisor at Xiphera. “Both of our teams have worked closely together to build a fruitful collaboration. The outcome of our collaboration leads to a highly differentiated and appealing offering to the IP for SoC marketplace.”





