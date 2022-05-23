EnSilica to list on London Stock Exchange's AIM market, expected to begin trading from 24th May

OXFORD, United Kingdom –May 19, 2022 – EnSilica, the UK-headquartered specialist designer and supplier of mixed signal ASICs has announced it is set to be listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market. Trading is expected to begin from the 24th May under the ticker ENSI.

AIM is the LSE’s market for small and medium sized growth companies, with over 1,200 companies listed on it.

In connection with the Admission, EnSilica has raised £6 million (USD 7.4m) through a placing and subscription of 12,000,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 50p per share and will open with a market capitalisation of £37.6 million (USD 46.6m).

The company designs ASICs for system developers working across the automotive, satellite and healthcare sectors. Its CEO, Ian Lankshear said “Our quoted status will provide an ideal platform from which to accelerate a number of growth initiatives, which will ultimately further expand both market reach and customer footprint.

“Having developed a reputation of excellence and innovation over the past 21 years, we firmly believe our mixed signal and RF design and supply capabilities are ideally placed to further capitalise on the significant demand for ASICs across our key markets.”





