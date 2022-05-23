Wireless RF Transceiver IP Cores for IoT applications, available for immediate licensing

23rd May 22 - T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the availability of Wireless RF Transceiver/ Receiver IP cores that includes Bluetooth, WiFi ax, Sub4 and Sub6 GHz 5G RF, NB-IoT, GNSS, UWB etc. IP cores for integration to your SoC targeted for low power IoT applications.

The Bluetooth RF Transceiver IP Core is silicon proven in 40nm ULP process and fully compliant to the Bluetooth SIG standards: Bluetooth Classic (BR/EDR), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) v5.3 & 802.15.4 (ZigBee) implementations. This RF IP Cores is a perfect solution for battery powered audio SoC applications such as TWS Earbuds, Headphones, Hearing Aids, Wearables, Sports, Health, as well as Cellular, Automotive, TV, STB & RCU applications.

The WiFi ax + BLE +15.4 RF Transceiver IP core supporting 2.4GHz frequency with integrated PA in 22nm ULL is available for ultra-low power IoT chipsets. The RF IP cores is fully compliant to WiFi IEEE 802.11 ax standard, IEE 802.15.4 standard & the Bluetooth LE (BLE) v5.3 standard, integrating all functional blocks including PA, transmitter, receiver, Frac-N frequency synthesizer, PMU & Interfaces. The WiFi ax RF IP Cores is optimized for ultra-low power and very small die area for low-cost / low-power IoT applications such as wearables, logistics, smart home, smart lighting, sensors, appliances etc.

The 5G Sub-6GHz RF Transceiver IP cores in 22nm LP process is available for Cellular applications. Fully compliant to 3GPP standards the 5G Sub 6GHz RF Transceiver IP is a 2x2 configuration with integrated frequency synthesizer and Analog-Mixed signal functions, suitable for low power IoT applications. The RF IP cores supports Cellular 3GPP 5G/4G/3G applications and is also ideal for Fixed Wireless Access with high level of programmability. Supports both FDD and TDD mode, in addition.

The LTE NB-IoT / Cat M UE Low power RF Transceiver IP cores silicon proven in 40nm ULP and recently licensed to a Tier-1 semiconductor company is the state-of-the-art IP with full compliance to 3GPP standards. The IP Cores is silicon proven in 40nm ULP and supports NB1 and Cat-M bands. With the RF frequency supported from 400MHz-2.8GHz and channel BW of 0.2-1.4MHz the RF IP cores is perfectly suitable for IoT applications. The integrated frequency synthesizer supports both HD-FDD and TDD mode with integrated PA and optional integrated LDOs.

The GNSS RF Receiver IP cores is a fully integrated RF with Multi-constellation support (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, NavIC, SBAS, A-GPS). The RF IP cores supports both L1 and L5 bands and is silicon proven in 40nm ULP. The RF IP cores is optimized for low-power and functionality for various applications including Wearables and IoT devices and also for high performance applications including Automotive Navigation and continuous tracking.

Availability: These RF Transceiver IP cores are available for immediate licensing. For further information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request at: contact.

T2M’s broad Wireless and Cellular IP cores also includes matching Digital and SW IPs for these RF Transceiver IP cores including, Bluetooth SW Stack and profiles, 5G UE and g-nodeB L1-L2-L3 Stack IPs, NB-IoT Protocol Stack SW + Digital, GNSS Multi-constellation Digital IP with ultra-low power and high performance. The wide portfolio also includes Interface and high-speed Analog data convertors. These IPs are available for immediate licensing

About T2M: T2M-IP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





