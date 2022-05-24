Rambus Completes Acquisition of Hardent

Strengthens CXL Memory Interconnect Initiative and accelerates roadmap of data center solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- May 24, 2022 -- Rambus Inc.(NASDAQ: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, today announced the completion of the acquisition of Hardent, Inc. (“Hardent"), a leading SoC digital design company. CXL-based architectures will be critical to meet the increasing demands of cloud data centers. CXL memory expansion and pooling promise significant improvements in per-core memory performance and capacity for data-intensive workloads like AI/ML, and will deliver new efficiencies at scale through composable infrastructure. With extensive semiconductor experience, Hardent’s design expertise in advanced SoCs enhances the world-class Rambus engineering team and provides key resources to strengthen the Rambus CXL Memory Interconnect Initiative.

“Rambus is dedicated to advancing the new era of data center architectures, and ongoing investment and innovation in CXL-based solutions are key focus areas in our strategy,” said Luc Seraphin, president and CEO of Rambus. “Hardent’s advanced SoC design experience amplifies our CXL development efforts, and we are very pleased to welcome our new colleagues to the Rambus team.”

This transaction will not materially impact 2022 financial results.

For more information, visit rambus.com/hardent.

