ADTechnology to launch its 5nm A53-based Platform, ADP500 based on Samsung Foundry

May 25th, 2022 -- ADTechnology, leading-edge ASIC design solution provider and Samsung Foundry DSP member, is pleased to announce its successful development of ADP500TM platform which is implemented based on Samsung Foundry 5nm process technology. ADP500TM platform is Cortex-A53 based customer-ready architecture including arm subsystems, (NIC-400, SoC-400, GIC-400 and I/Os) and interface IPs (LPDDR4, DDR4, PCIe Gen3 and USB2.0). Using ADP500TM platform, customers can get reduce time-to-market and make more power and performance optimized ASIC semiconductor chip for their automotive, edge AI and consumer products.

ADP500TM platform’s quad-core Cortex-A53 recorded up to 2.6GHz of outstanding performance with 1.43mm2 of small CPU die size. Its recorded dynamic power was only 66.6mW/GHz (by one Core plus Top) which is excellent power optimized hardening result. This result came from ADTechnology’s automated Implementation and ECO Flow to reduce Turn-Around Time based on 20 years of ASIC design experience on top of excellent process technology competitiveness of 5nm from Samsung Foundry.

On top of this great result of Cortex-A53 experience, ADTechnology will start to providing the general arm hardening and implementation service up to leading edge Cortex-A78 cores and its subsystems to global ASIC customers.

“Samsung foundry has been reinforcing our SAFE ecosystem to accelerate customers' semiconductor innovation ranging from artificial-intelligence processors to 5G communication as well as automotive chips." said Mijung Noh, VP of Foundry Design Service Team at Samsung Electronics. "We are pleased to offer this high performance, power efficient 5nm design platform with ADTechnology and ARM, looking forward to seeing wide adoption in the industry"

“We are proud to announce the launch of our own 5nm platform. We believe Samsung Foundry 5nm is very competitive and there are many opportunities from global customers. So, we will keep evolving and expanding our 5nm platform more to include advanced arm cores and interface IPs so that customers can have more options to choose. With our 5nm platform offering, we hope we could help our global customers’ market success.” Said JK Park, CEO of ADTechnology

