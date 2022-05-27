Broadcom to Acquire VMware for Approximately $61 Billion in Cash and Stock

SAN JOSE and PALO ALTO, Calif., May 26, 2022 -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, and VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced an agreement under which Broadcom will acquire all of the outstanding shares of VMware in a cash-and-stock transaction that values VMware at approximately $61 billion, based on the closing price of Broadcom common stock on May 25, 2022. In addition, Broadcom will assume $8 billion of VMware net debt.

VMware, a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, pioneered virtualization technology, an innovation that positively transformed x86 server-based computing. VMware then created the software-defined data center and played a leading role in virtualizing networking and storage, before evolving to become a hybrid cloud and digital workspace leader. Today, VMware's multi-cloud portfolio, spanning application modernization, cloud management, cloud infrastructure, networking, security and anywhere workspaces, forms a flexible, consistent digital foundation on which the largest and most dynamic enterprises across industries build, run, manage, connect and protect their most important and complex workloads for the benefit of their customers.

Following the closing of the transaction, the Broadcom Software Group will rebrand and operate as VMware, incorporating Broadcom's existing infrastructure and security software solutions as part of an expanded VMware portfolio.

By bringing together the complementary Broadcom Software portfolio with the leading VMware platform, the combined company will provide enterprise customers an expanded platform of critical infrastructure solutions to accelerate innovation and address the most complex information technology infrastructure needs. The combined solutions will enable customers, including leaders in all industry verticals, greater choice and flexibility to build, run, manage, connect and protect applications at scale across diversified, distributed environments, regardless of where they run: from the data center, to any cloud and to edge-computing. With the combined company's shared focus on technology innovation and significant research and development expenditures, Broadcom will deliver compelling benefits for customers and partners.

Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom, said, "Building upon our proven track record of successful M&A, this transaction combines our leading semiconductor and infrastructure software businesses with an iconic pioneer and innovator in enterprise software as we reimagine what we can deliver to customers as a leading infrastructure technology company. We look forward to VMware's talented team joining Broadcom, further cultivating a shared culture of innovation and driving even greater value for our combined stakeholders, including both sets of shareholders."

Raghu Raghuram, Chief Executive Officer of VMware, said, "VMware has been reshaping the IT landscape for the past 24 years, helping our customers become digital businesses. We stand for innovation and unwavering support of our customers and their most important business operations and now we are extending our commitment to exceptional service and innovation by becoming the new software platform for Broadcom. Combining our assets and talented team with Broadcom's existing enterprise software portfolio, all housed under the VMware brand, creates a remarkable enterprise software player. Collectively, we will deliver even more choice, value and innovation to customers, enabling them to thrive in this increasingly complex multi-cloud era."

Tom Krause, President of the Broadcom Software Group, said, "VMware has long been recognized for its enterprise software leadership, and through this transaction we will provide customers worldwide with the next generation of infrastructure software. VMware's platform and Broadcom's infrastructure software solutions address different but important enterprise needs, and the combined company will be able to serve them more effectively and securely. We have deep respect for VMware's customer focus and innovation track record, and look forward to bringing together our two organizations."

Michael Dell, Chairman of the VMware Board, said, "Together with Broadcom, VMware will be even better positioned to deliver valuable, innovative solutions to even more of the world's largest enterprises. This is a landmark moment for VMware and provides our shareholders and employees with the opportunity to participate in meaningful upside."

The transaction is expected to add approximately $8.5 billion of pro forma EBITDA from the acquisition within three years post-closing. Pro forma for each company's fiscal year 2021, software revenue is expected to account for approximately 49% of total Broadcom revenue.

Transaction Details and Path to Completion

Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, VMware shareholders will elect to receive either $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom common stock for each VMware share. The shareholder election will be subject to proration, resulting in approximately 50% of VMware's shares being exchanged for cash consideration and 50% being exchanged for Broadcom common stock. Based on the closing price of Broadcom common stock on May 25, 2022, the total $138.23 per-share consideration represents a 44% premium to the closing price of VMware common stock on May 20, 2022, the last trading day prior to media speculation regarding a potential transaction, and a 32% premium to VMware's unaffected 30-day volume weighted average price (VWAP). Upon closing of the transaction, based on the outstanding shares of each company as of the date hereof, current Broadcom shareholders will own approximately 88% and current VMware shareholders will own approximately 12% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

Michael Dell and Silver Lake, which own 40.2% and 10% of VMware shares outstanding, respectively, have signed support agreements to vote in favor of the transaction, so long as the VMware Board continues to recommend the proposed transaction with Broadcom.

In connection with the transaction, Broadcom obtained commitments from a consortium of banks for $32 billion in new, fully committed debt financing.

Broadcom expects to maintain its current dividend policy of delivering 50% of its prior fiscal year free cash flow to shareholders. Broadcom expects to maintain an investment grade rating, given its strong cash flow generation and intention to rapidly de-lever.

The transaction, which is expected to be completed in Broadcom's fiscal year 2023, is subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, including approval by VMware shareholders.

The merger agreement provides for a "go-shop" provision under which VMware and its Board of Directors may actively solicit, receive, evaluate and potentially enter negotiations with parties that offer alternative proposals during a 40-day period following the execution date of the definitive agreement, expiring at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on July 5, 2022. There can be no assurance this process will result in a superior proposal. VMware does not intend to disclose developments about this process unless and until its Board of Directors has made a decision with respect to any potential superior proposal.

Broadcom Second Quarter 2022 Results and Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Business Outlook

In a separate press release issued today, Broadcom reported results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended May 1, 2022, and provided guidance for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2022.

The Broadcom Board of Directors also has authorized a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to $10 billion of its common stock through December 31, 2023. This new share repurchase authorization is in addition to the share repurchase program authorized in December 2021, under which Broadcom may repurchase the current remaining $3 billion of common stock through December 31, 2022. Repurchases under the new share repurchase authorization may be made through a variety of methods, including open market or privately negotiated purchases. The timing and amount of shares repurchased will depend on the stock price, business and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, alternative investment opportunities, acquisition opportunities and other factors. Broadcom is not obligated to repurchase any specific amount of shares of common stock, and the share repurchase program may be suspended or terminated at any time.

Advisors

Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are serving as financial advisors to Broadcom. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and O'Melveny & Myers LLP are serving as legal counsel to Broadcom, and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP is serving as regulatory counsel.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are serving as financial advisors to VMware, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is serving as legal counsel.

