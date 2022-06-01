Jose Cano Joins Alphawave IP as Global Head of Investor Relations

LONDON, United Kingdom and TORONTO, Ontario, Canada June 1, 2022 – Alphawave IP Group plc (LN:AWE, “Alphawave IP”, the “Company”), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, is pleased to announce that Jose Cano has joined its management team as Global Head of Investor Relations (“IR”).

Jose has spent the majority of his multi-decade career in the global technology and semiconductor industries, including in the UK and across Europe. He served as Head of Investor Relations at Dialog Semiconductor Plc from 2012 until August 2021 when it was acquired by Renesas Electronics. At Dialog, he drove Investor Relations and developed the corporate communications and sustainability functions. Prior to Dialog he was at Logica Plc, where Jose held various roles in Investor Relations and Corporate Finance, and he has also worked at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and several other large technology companies.

Jose Cano, newly appointed Global Head of Investor Relations at Alphawave IP stated, “The Alphawave management team impressed me with their vision for the Company and their execution of the business strategy over the last few years. Alphawave has an outstanding track record and business model, and I look forward to working closely with the management team to expand our IR capabilities with our global investor base.”

John Lofton Holt, Executive Chairman of Alphawave IP stated, “We are pleased to have attracted a European IR veteran such as Jose. His skill set is unique and scarce in the market, and his experience from Dialog and other large technology companies in the public markets will bring further depth and breadth to our management team, supporting our engagement with both existing and new investors.”

About Alphawave IP Group plc (LSE:AWE)

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in Toronto, Canada in 2017, by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to focus on the hardest-to-solve connectivity challenges. To find out more about Alphawave IP, visit: awaveip.com





