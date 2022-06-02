Adaptive Body-Bias Subsystem enabling Process, Voltage & Temperature compensation to leverage FDSOI body-biasing capabilities
aiMotive ships first aiWare4 NPU production RTL
Budapest, Hungary -- June 2, 2022 – aiMotive, one of the world's leading modular automated driving technology suppliers, announced today that it has shipped final production-validated RTL of the latest generation of its ultra-high efficiency NPU aiWare4 to lead customers. The latest aiWare4 RTL shipped delivers up to 5x the performance of the previous generation aiWare3 NPUs, while using less than 2x the silicon area. This demonstrates the exceptional scalability, PPA and performance per mm2 of aiWare4, while extending the feature set and operational “sweet spot” for high-efficiency CNN acceleration.
“Our aiWare team has relentlessly refined our production validation processes to enable us to deliver customer configurations at record speed to full automotive quality for aiWare4,” says Márton Fehér, SVP hardware engineering at aiMotive. “Thanks to our sophisticated wavefront processing making full use of our new WFRAM technology, plus many other architectural advances from aiWare3, we have been able to achieve exceptional PPA for our lead customers without compromising our leadership in high-efficiency execution up to 95% of the most demanding automotive inference CNN workloads”.
|Ad
| 4-/8-bit mixed-precision NPU IP
Edge AI/ML accelerator (NPU)
Neural Network Processor for Intelligent Vision, Voice, Natural Language Processing
AI accelerator - 36K or 54K INT8 MACs, 32 to 128TOPS
To achieve extremely demanding PPA constraints from customers, aiMotive was able to fine-tune the exact feature set of the aiWare4 production RTL to best meet customers’ requirements. Making full use of the physical tile-based layout and dataflow methodologies, the aiWare team demonstrated clock speeds for the production RTL of up to 1.3GHz over the full automotive AEC-Q100 Grade 2 temperature range on a 14nm process. The aiWare4 hardware IP has been assessed externally as suitable for certification to ASIL-B or higher as an SEooC.
The aiWare4 NPU scales from 1 to 256 TOPS and is supported by an exceptionally comprehensive SDK featuring highly accurate offline performance estimation, enabling customers to accurately estimate and fine-tune their CNN workloads to within 5% of final silicon performance prior to first silicon.
aiWare4 hardware IP is available now for licensing.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- AImotive launches aiWare4, featuring advanced wavefront processing, upgraded safety and low-power features
- Nextchip licenses aiMotive's aiWare4 for their Apache6 automotive domain processor
- AImotive's latest aiWare3P delivers superior NN acceleration for production L2-L3 automotive AI
- AImotive's aiWare3 Hardware IP Helps Drive Autonomous Vehicles To Production
- Peregrine Semiconductor Ships First UltraCMOS 10 Production Units
Breaking News
- Credo Introduces Industry Leading 40Gbps PAM3 SerDes Technology To Address New Markets Requiring High-speed, Low-Power Connectivity
- Riviera-PRO Supports OpenCPI for Heterogeneous Embedded Computing of Mission-Critical Applications
- CEA-Leti & Intel Report Die-to-Wafer Self-Assembly Breakthrough Targeting High Alignment Accuracy and Throughput
- Semiconductor Growth Still Seen at 11% Despite 2022 Headwinds
- Trusted Objects adds Crypto Quantique's QuarkLink Platform to its Software Root-of-Trust for End-to-End IoT Device Security
Most Popular
- ARM battles RISC-V at Renesas
- Will Broadcom milk VMware dry or become a full stack company?
- Imagination launches Open Access program, providing scale-ups with a low-cost path to differentiated silicon
- Jose Cano Joins Alphawave IP as Global Head of Investor Relations
- Ex-Intel Global Senior VP Jim Finnegan joins Corigine
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page