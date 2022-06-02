Credo Introduces Industry Leading 40Gbps PAM3 SerDes Technology To Address New Markets Requiring High-speed, Low-Power Connectivity

San Jose, Calif., June 2, 2022 –Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) today announced the availability of its Ostrich 40G, PAM3 Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) PHY/PMA Intellectual Property (IP). Credo’s Ostrich IP provides a silicon proven platform which moves to 40G speeds from existing 20G deployments as a wide range of industry connectivity standards continue the trend of doubling in speed. The specification, development, and verification of the Ostrich 40G PAM3 IP was undertaken in cooperation with an industry leader in the consumer market.

Bill Brennan, Credo’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated: “The data infrastructure market is experiencing an exponential increase in bandwidth demand. There is a revolution happening as new markets and standards, including those for applications such as consumer devices, small-to-medium sized business, automotive and others demand higher-speed connectivity at lower power. Credo is addressing the expansion of the connectivity ecosystem by delivering industry-leading performance with advanced IP solutions like our Ostrich 40G PAM3 SerDes, while in parallel providing complimentary IC product solutions. We firmly believe this strong focus on internal IP development will reap continued success with our traditional customers and allow us to gain tractions in these new growth markets.”

Ostrich is a multi-protocol high-speed SerDes supporting data rates up to 25.6Gbps NRZ and 40Gbps PAM3. A single bi-directional lane supports channel insertion loss up to 30dB bump-to-bump at 40Gbps with spread-spectrum clocking (SSC) enabled while achieving very low power to address all key application use cases. Credo's unique SerDes technology enables silicon solution providers and OEMs to manufacture custom chip solutions which address new market opportunities, while delivering on critical performance and low- power system level requirements.

Credo’s unique mixed signal approach was first applied with the move from NRZ to PAM modulation when Ethernet connectivity jumped from 25G to 50G. With new applications demanding two times the throughput, and current single-lane data rates maxing out in the 20G to 32G NRZ performance range, the move to advanced modulation schemes enables Credo to deliver higher performance at the lowest possible power. To enable 40Gbps performance the company determined that PAM3 offered the best overall balance of performance and power.

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G and 800G port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

For more information, please visit https://www.credosemi.com.






