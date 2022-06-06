Silicon qualified, Ultra-low power Analog Data-Convertors IP Cores (ADCs) available for license to the customers for wide range of IoT applications
June 6, 2022 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the availability of its’ partners silicon qualified, Ultra-low power Analog data convertors (ADCs) IP cores in various fabs (TSMC, UMC, SMIC, Samsung) and nodes including 40nm, 28mn and all the way down to 14nm Finfet designs, which can be customized as per the requirement of the customer.
The ADCs and DACs IP Cores cover a wide range of applications ranging from Audio Applications, Microcontrollers, to High-speed STB, Wi-Fi and Automotive, Radar and 5G applications. These data convertors can be categorized into Sigma-Delta, SAD, time-interleaved SAR and Pipeline ADC etc.
The availability of the ADC/ DAC family of IP cores ranges from 8-bit resolution to 24-bit with supported sampling rate of order of a few Ksps, all the way upto 4+ Gsps. The key differentiator includes Ultra-low power and low die-size area, along-with industry’s best performance figures.
The performance of an ADC IP Cores, is primarily characterized by its bandwidth and signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). The bandwidth of an ADC is characterized primarily by its sampling rate. The SNR of an ADC IP Cores, is influenced by many factors, including the resolution, linearity and accuracy (how well the quantization levels match the true analog signal), aliasing and jitter. Our range of analog data-convertors offer the lowest SNR with higher accuracy and CMRR. The ADC/ DAC IP Cores, consists of SPI interface for the data communication.
T2M’s broad Wireless IP cores also includes Bluetooth Dual mode v5.2 RF Transceiver IP Cores in 22nm ULL, BLE v5.2 / 15.4 (0.5mm2) RF Transceiver IP Cores in 40/55nm, NB-IoT/Cat M UE RF Transceiver IP Cores in 40ULP, Sub6 GHz RF Transceiver IP Cores, all can pe ported to other nodes and foundries as per the customer requirements.
Availability: These Analog Data convertors IP cores are available for immediate licensing. For further information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request at: contact.
About T2M: T2M-IP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
