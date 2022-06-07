Imagination expands with new UK office in Manchester

Semiconductor supplier taps into tech talent in the North to drive innovation

London, England - June 7, 2022 – Imagination Technologies opens a new office in Manchester, supporting its ambitious recruitment plan and mission to drive UK semiconductor development.

Located in the city centre at 3 Piccadilly Place, the Manchester office is Imagination’s fourth UK site following the opening of its Cambridge site in 2021, its longstanding offices in Bristol, and its Kings Langley headquarters. Imagination has a wide range of current career opportunities.

Following a successful 2021, Imagination saw growth across all core sectors and geographies of its business – the momentum of which has carried over to 2022. To support this, Imagination has announced its aim to increase global headcount by 30% this year.

Simon Beresford-Wylie, CEO, Imagination, says: “At the beginning of 2022 we set an ambitious recruitment goal to match our rapid growth as a company, and to enable acceleration in new areas such as RISC-V CPU. Manchester has been dubbed the UK’s Silicon Valley, and we think it’s the ideal time for Imagination to have a presence here and take advantage of the vast talent pool of outstanding engineers.”

Imagination recognises the UK’s potential in solving semiconductor supply chain issues in a post-Covid market. Its recent report, Meeting the Moment on Semiconductors, argues that the UK should reject an “onshoring” approach to solving this crisis in favour of doubling down on its competitive advantage by enhancing research and development, promoting and protecting intellectual property, and championing diversification. By hiring new talent in Manchester, it will further enable progress in R&D and semiconductor innovation.

Imagination announced its global hybrid working framework in 2021, enabling employees to split their working time between the office and other locations – in tune with the lifestyles and demands of the modern world. This also expands Imagination’s access to talent located beyond its locations across the UK, EU, USA and Asia.

Nick Merry, Chief Human Resources Officer, Imagination, says: “Flexibility is key when it comes to helping our employees achieve the right work-life balance, as we understand that the pandemic has fundamentally shifted the work paradigm. We’re fully embracing hybrid working, and our new office in Manchester is testament to that. It enables us to recruit from a new talent pool, encouraging greater collaboration amongst our people. Coupled with a vibrant city centre and exciting social life opportunities, this will allow us to offer our employees a great overall experience.”

