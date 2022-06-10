Mosaid Acquires Major Semiconductor Process Portfolio
Ottawa, Canada -- June 1, 2022 – MOSAID Technologies Inc. has acquired a major portfolio of semiconductor process patents. The acquired patents relate to a variety of semiconductor manufacturing methods and structures. These patents strengthen MOSAID’s semiconductor process portfolio, which includes core technologies applicable to a wide range of manufacturing methods and physical structures of semiconductor memory and processor products. MOSAID’s memory process patents were selected and acquired from the world’s top semiconductor memory manufacturers, and apply to state-of-the-art DRAM and Flash memory devices, such as advanced 3D NAND Flash memory devices. MOSAID’s logic process patent portfolio includes patents related to the manufacture of semiconductor processors that are ubiquitous at the heart of all digital products including consumer products such as personal computers and smartphones. Complementing the memory and logic portfolios, MOSAID’s packaging portfolio comprises patents related to the final stage of fabricating an integrated circuit component, in which the semiconductor chip is encased in a protective package.
The terms of the acquisition are confidential.
About MOSAID
MOSAID Technologies Inc. is a global intellectual property management company known for its principled approach to patent licensing. With a portfolio of thousands of patents and patent applications under management, MOSAID has special expertise in semiconductors and communications technology. MOSAID is a private company with offices in Ottawa, Ontario, Palo Alto, California, and Plano, Texas. Founded in Ottawa in 1975, MOSAID had changed its corporate name to Conversant Intellectual Property Management Inc. in 2014. In a return to its roots, the company changed its name back to MOSAID in 2021. For more information, please visit www.mosaid.com.
