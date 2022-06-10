Mosaid Announces Semiconductor Process License Agreement

Ottawa, Canada -- June 1, 2022 – MOSAID Technologies Inc. has licensed its semiconductor process patent portfolio to a major semiconductor manufacturer. MOSAID’s semiconductor process portfolio includes core technologies applicable to a wide range of manufacturing methods and physical structures of semiconductor memory and processor products. MOSAID’s memory process patents were selected and acquired from the world’s top semiconductor memory manufacturers, and apply to state-of-the-art DRAM and Flash memory devices, such as advanced 3D NAND Flash memory devices. MOSAID’s logic process patent portfolio includes patents related to the manufacture of semiconductor processors that are ubiquitous at the heart of all digital products including consumer products such as personal computers and smartphones. Complementing the memory and logic portfolios, MOSAID’s packaging portfolio comprises patents related to the final stage of fabricating an integrated circuit component, in which the semiconductor chip is encased in a protective package.

The terms of the agreement are confidential.

