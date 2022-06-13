Wi-Fi 6 (AX)/BLE/15.4 22nm Combo RF IP Core, Licensed to a leading Chinese Semiconductor Company for IoT Chipset

13th June 22 - T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology expert, is pleased to announce that one of its partner’s Wi-Fi 6 (AX) + BLE v5.3 + 15.4 Combo RF Transceiver IP Core in 22ULL has been licensed to a leading Chinese Semiconductor Company coupled with Wi-Fi IOT STA from leading wireless Digital IP supplier to provide a complete IoT SoC solution. The target market includes IOT, Smart Lights, Smart home, industrial applications, medical monitoring, building automations, etc.

The Wi-Fi 6 (AX) + BLE v5.3 + 15.4 Combo RF Transceiver IP Core is fully compliant with Wi-Fi Alliance IEEE 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) standard, IEEE 802.15.4 standard & the Bluetooth LE (BLE) v5.3 standard, integrating all functional blocks including +20dBm PA, Tx/Rx 2.4GHz 20/40MHz Bandwidth, PMU & Interfaces. The WiFi and Bluetooth operate concurrently with the system’s Co-Existence feature allowing the traffic to be managed for minimum interference.

The Co-existence in the IP Cores provides a robust radio performance, enables lower power consumption and increased security capabilities for IoT applications such as wearables, logistics, smart homes, smart lighting, sensors, appliances, etc.

The architecture further enables enhanced security by taking benefits of both WiFi and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) security features such as hardware encryption, secure boot, application-level security and secure over the air (OTA)

For further information on licensing options, deliverables and pricing please drop a request

T2M’s broad Wireless IP cores also include Bluetooth Dual-mode v5.3 RF Transceiver IP Cores in 22ULL, BLE v5.2 / 15.4 (0.5mm2) RF Transceiver IP Cores in 40ULP & SMIC 55/40nmnm, NB-IoT/Cat M/GNSS UE RF Transceiver IP Cores in 40ULP, 5G RF Transceiver IP Cores, GNSS L1/2/5 Receiver RF IP Cores all can be ported to other nodes and foundries as per the customer requirements, as well as BLE v5.3 Controller Link Layer IP, BLE & BT DM SW Stack & Profiles, ZigBee 3 Protocol Stack SW, NB-IOT PS SW..

Availability: These RF Transceiver IP Cores are available for immediate licensing. For further information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request at contact.

About T2M: T2M-IP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD, and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB, and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





