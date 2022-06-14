Intrinsic ID Signs Representation Agreement with Kaviaz Technology to Extend the Commercial Reach of its Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) Security IP Solutions in Taiwan

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – June 14, 2022 –– Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) security IP, today announced it has signed a sales representative agreement with Kaviaz Technology to market, sell and support the Intrinsic ID Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) authentication and security solutions in Taiwan. Intrinsic ID is the industry pioneer in developing PUF technology. Kaviaz Technology is a leading EDA/IP distributor in Taiwan, which has been working with global leading technology companies for more than a decade. Kaviaz Technology will represent the full line of Intrinsic ID hardware and software solutions for device-unique data security and authentication in Taiwan.

“With 20+ years of leadership and innovation around PUF technology for security and authentication, we want to ensure to partner with leaders as we expand our sales and support capabilities around the world,” said Pim Tuyls, CEO and co-founder of Intrinsic ID. “Kaviaz Technology has an industry-leading client base in Taiwan and is recognized for providing exceptional support and design services.”

“In today’s connected world, the demand for high-quality and high levels of security has grown tremendously. We understand the unique value PUF technology represents to address this issue,” said Timing Huang, President of Kaviaz Technology. “We are pleased to be partnering with Intrinsic ID, the PUF technology pioneer and the market leader. Armed with the Intrinsic ID PUF-based security and authentication solutions, Kaviaz will be able to help Taiwan customers to achieve further success.”

About Kaviaz Technology

Kaviaz Technology is a professional EDA/IP distributor established in 2008 serving the Taiwan market. Kaviaz works with major international technology companies to provide industry leading EDA tools/silicon IP solutions and services.

About Intrinsic ID

Intrinsic ID is the world’s leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on PUF technology. The technology provides an additional level of hardware security utilizing the inherent uniqueness in each and every silicon chip. The IP can be delivered in hardware or software and can be applied easily to almost any chip – from tiny microcontrollers to high-performance FPGAs – and at any stage of a product’s lifecycle. It is used as a hardware root of trust to protect sensitive military and government data and systems, validate payment systems, secure connectivity, and authenticate sensors.





