Imagination GPU approved by HORIBA MIRA Certification Limited for functionally safe ADAS and HMI applications

IMG BXS GPU receives ISO 26262 certification for advanced automotive safety and reliability

London, England - June 14, 2022 – Imagination Technologies achieves ISO 26262 functional safety certification for its IMG BXS-4-64 GPU from HORIBA MIRA Certification Limited. With a continued focus on reliability and trust, Imagination’s latest certification makes the IMG BXS GPU the ideal choice for OEMs and Tier 1s who are looking to integrate efficient, high-performing graphics and compute in functionally safe automotive designs.

Imagination has over 20 years of experience in providing innovative IP for the automotive sector. Holding a near 50% share of the automotive HMI market, its GPUs are being used in hundreds of vehicle models today and are licensed for use in autonomous consumer and fleet vehicles. The IMG BXS GPU features a scalable, multi-core architecture and is specifically designed for automotive, offering functionally safe graphics and compute capabilities for both HMI display and ADAS compute.

Chris Porthouse, Chief Product Officer at Imagination, says: “As a market leader in IP for the automotive sector, we have the responsibility to offer manufacturers reliable and trusted solutions. We have worked together with HORIBA MIRA Certification Limited to complete a thorough functional safety audit for our IMG BXS GPU. Our latest certificate provides confidence to our suppliers and OEMs who select our IP in addition to benefitting from faster in-vehicle integration and easier journeys to deployment.”

ISO 26262 is the standard that addresses risk in the automotive industry by ensuring that electronic systems are designed to be functionally safe, thereby mitigating against random hardware faults while minimising any potential flaws through rigorous engineering processes.

Mitesh Chauhan, Head of Certification at HORIBA MIRA Certification Limited, says: “Throughout this journey, Imagination has proven to have a high level of commitment to functional safety. During our thorough, professional and impartial audit, Imagination has been highly responsive and has ensured all applicable functional safety areas audited were met. We are proud to see a company with such a long-standing history in automotive, take the key steps to ensure the process used for the IMG BXS-4-64 GPU is independently audited and certified against the applicable elements of ISO26262, and we look forward to continuing our working relationship.”

About Imagination Technologies

Imagination is a UK-based company that creates silicon and software IP (intellectual property) designed to give its customers an edge in competitive global technology markets. Its GPU, CPU and AI technologies enable outstanding power, performance, and area (PPA), fast time-to-market and lower total cost of ownership. Products based on Imagination IP are used by billions of people across the globe in their smartphones, cars, homes, and workplaces.

About HORIBA MIRA Certification Ltd.

HORIBA MIRA Certification Ltd is a provider of certification services to both automotive and non-automotive products, working to ensure its customers’ products have been assessed against applicable standards. The company is a UK Approved Body and holds an ISO17065 accreditation from UKAS covering Construction Products, Outdoor Noise Regulation, Electromagnetic Compatibility and Radio Equipment Regulation. In addition, it also holds ISO17065 accreditation for ISO26262.

With extensive knowledge across a broad range of sectors, HORIBA MIRA Certification provides customers with a comprehensive understanding of the legislative requirements and assessment processes to achieving certification.





