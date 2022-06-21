Tunable DES - Triple DES (ECB, CBC, CTR) accelerator - optional SCA protection
Cadence Announces $100 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
SAN JOSE, Calif.— June 21, 2022 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement with Royal Bank of Canada to repurchase an aggregate of $100 million of Cadence common stock.
Under the ASR agreement, Cadence will receive an initial share delivery of approximately 489,000 shares, with the remainder, if any, to be settled in the third quarter of 2022 upon completion of the repurchases. The final number of shares that Cadence will repurchase under the ASR agreement will be based on Cadence’s daily volume-weighted average share prices during the term of the ASR agreement, less a discount.
About Cadence
Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design™ strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For eight years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Cadence Hot IP
Related News
- Synopsys Initiates $100 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
- Synopsys Initiates $100 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
- Synopsys Initiates $100 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
- Synopsys Initiates $100 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
- Synopsys Initiates $200 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
Breaking News
- XtremeEDA to enable IoT security deployment with Crypto Quantique's solution using Codasip's RISC-V processor
- PCI-SIG® Announces PCI Express® 7.0 Specification to Reach 128 GT/s
- Expedera Expands Global Reach with New Regional Design Centers and Chinese Langauge Website
- Cadence Achieves PCIe 5.0 Specification Compliance for PHY and Controller IP in TSMC Advanced Technologies
- Avery Design Systems PCI Express VIP Enables eTopus SerDes IP and Next-Generation ASIC and Chiplet applications to Achieve Compliance and High-Speed Connectivity
Most Popular
- Samsung Ventures invests in Israeli AI systems and semiconductor company NeuReality
- TSMC FINFLEX™, N2 Process Innovations Debut at 2022 North American Technology Symposium
- Imagination launches IMG RTXM-2200 - its first real-time embedded RISC-V CPU
- Huawei and Nordic cellular IoT licensing deal takes a big step towards industry-wide component-level licensing
- RISC-V Announces First New Specifications of 2022, Adding to 16 Ratified in 2021
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page