Cadence Announces $100 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

SAN JOSE, Calif.— June 21, 2022 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement with Royal Bank of Canada to repurchase an aggregate of $100 million of Cadence common stock.

Under the ASR agreement, Cadence will receive an initial share delivery of approximately 489,000 shares, with the remainder, if any, to be settled in the third quarter of 2022 upon completion of the repurchases. The final number of shares that Cadence will repurchase under the ASR agreement will be based on Cadence’s daily volume-weighted average share prices during the term of the ASR agreement, less a discount.

