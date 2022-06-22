MosChip Technologies Appoints Semiconductor Industry Veteran, DVR Murthy As "Vice President of Strategic Initiatives" to Implement and Execute Expanded Solution Offerings

Santa Clara & Hyderabad, 22nd June 2022 - MosChip Technologies, a semiconductor and system design services and IP company, announced today that DVR Murthy has joined as “Vice President of Strategic Initiatives”. Mr. DVR will lead the execution of MosChip’s strategic programs for SerDes IP, ASIC platforms for RISC-V and Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies. MosChip has over a twenty-year track record in designing semiconductor IP, products and SoCs for IoT, networking, storage and consumer applications.

“MosChip is very well positioned to address the emerging markets in semiconductor and system design,” said Mr. DVR. “MosChip’s analog / mixed signal IP design capability, high-speed serial interfaces IP portfolio with proven RTL to Silicon, and system bring-up expertise is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the growing need of system-optimized solutions/services for Edge AI ASICs.”

Mr. DVR has broad experience in electronics industry with specific focus on Semiconductor industry for 25+ years. Mr. DVR has demonstrated expertise in all areas of SoC and IP development, System Architecture, Product and Services development, and Innovation management.

“We are pleased to add Mr. DVR to our executive team to further expand our solution offerings for MosChip’s long-term growth,” said Mr. Venkata Simhadri, MD/ CEO of MosChip. “DVR Murthy’s proven domain knowledge in AMS IP development process, Interface IP protocols, System bus architectures, and Processors will be instrumental in expanding our IP and ASIC platform offerings.”

Mr. DVR is a B.E graduate in Electronics and Communications Engineering from Andhra University College of Engineering, Visakhapatnam, India.

About MosChip

MosChip Technologies Limited is a publicly-traded semiconductor and system design services company headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with 850+ engineers located in silicon valley-USA, Hyderabad and Bangalore. MosChip has twenty plus years of track record in designing semiconductor products and SOCs for connectivity, networking and consumer applications.

Over the past 2 decades, MosChip has developed and shipped millions of connectivity ICs. For more information, visit moschip.com





