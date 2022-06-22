Intento Design Secures Third Round of Investment to Accelerate Its Commercial Deployment

Paris, June 22, 2022 -- Intento Design, a Paris-based French company developing and commercializing intelligent analog design automation tools aimed to accelerate IC design and ensure reliable tapeout, announces today that it has secured a third round of investment to accelerate its international and commercial deployment. Intento Design aims to become a European leader in the field of electronic design automation (CAD/EDA) with its European sovereign technology. Two French financial institutions, Seventure Partners’ Quadrivium 1 Seed Fund, and Caisse d’Epargne Normandie via its CEN Innovation investment fund, participated in this operation.

Dr. Ramy Iskander, Founder, CTO, and President of Intento Design, declares: “This investment is an important step for the company to increase our international and commercial development, and to become a major European player in integrated chip design automation with an innovative roadmap to contribute to the European Union’s effort for the production of chips in Europe. We are very pleased that Caisse d’Epargne Normandie is joining Seventure Partners as part of this refinancing in order to support our ambitions.”

“We made our first seed round of investment in the company in 2015. At that time, Intento Design had a very promising technology and we helped it to industrialize its products which provide solutions with very high added value for the semiconductor market.”, says Thibault Canton, Investment Director at Seventure Partners. “The main objective of this investment is to realize Intento Design’s commercial deployment ambitions with the help of Stéphane Cordova, the newly appointed CEO.”

“At Caisse d’Epargne Normandie, we are firmly convinced that Intento Design will become a European reference in the field of automated design of integrated circuits, contributing to solving the environmental and energy challenges facing our society on a daily basis”, says Agnès Louvet, Director of Private Equity at Caisse d’Epargne Normandie.

“Our customers are looking for innovative solutions to create circuits used in almost every electronic system, respecting new energy and environmental standards while optimizing production costs,” said Stéphane Cordova, CEO of Intento Design. “At Intento Design, we provide innovative, easy-to-use tools for designing and migrating analog and mixed-signal systems, addressing the major challenges facing the society today for maintaining the semiconductor supply chain.”

Intento Design was advised during this investment operation by Paradox Avocats.

About Intento Design:

Intento Design is an EDA software provider developing intelligent tools to accelerate analog IC design. Intento software solutions significantly reduce design and migration times while increasing reliability, thereby reducing the costs associated with IC design and manufacturing. All players in the semiconductor ecosystem benefit from our disruptive CAD/EDA solutions to accelerate their time-tomarket, improve reliability and, consequently, increase return on investment. For more details: http://www.intento-design.com.

About Seventure Partners:

Seventure Partners is a long-term investor that actively supports innovative companies with capital that have a positive impact on people, society and the planet. With €900 million as a capital investment at the end of 2021, Seventure Partners is European leader in innovation capital and has been investing since 1997 in companies with high growth potential operating in two main areas of activity: Life Sciences (Health & digital health , Food, Nutrition, Blue Economy, Aquaculture, Animal & Agriculture, Sport & Welfare…) throughout Europe as well as in Israel, Asia and North America, and Digital Technologies mainly in Europe. Seventure Partners supports the development of companies from the creation of the company (seed and first round), to development capital financing rounds (venture, growth, pre-IPO and IPO), with amounts invested between € 500K and €10 million per financing round, and up to €20 million per company. For more details: http://www.seventure.fr/en

About Quadrivium 1 Seed Fund:

Quadrivium 1 Seed Fund is one of the venture capital funds managed by Seventure Partners. This fund provides seed capital to French companies (FNA – Programme d’Investissement d’Avenir) in the fields of life science and digital technologies, generated by or with links to an academic grouping built around Sorbonne Université, Université Paris II, Université Paris IV, Museum National d’Histoire Naturelle, Université Technologique de Compiègne, CNRS, Institut Curie, Fondation Pierre Gilles de Gennes, Fondation Voir et Entendre and Paris Sciences et Lettres (PSL). For more details: http://www.seventure.fr/en/ourinstitutional-funds

About Caisse d'Epargne Normandie Innovation:

Caisse d'Epargne Normandie (CEN) has created a subsidiary structure - CEN Innovation dedicated to equity and quasi-equity investment operations to support innovative companies. CEN Innovation thus aims to invest in companies with a mission or commitment to regional development, presenting a real potential for growth, profitability and development on its territory. CEN Innovation participates as a non-operational partner, a force of proposals without any interference in the day-to-day management of business. With this subsidiary, for which the CEN is a 100% shareholder, Caisse d'Epargne Normandie, the first leading French bank certified B-Corp, has a tool enabling it to position itself as a benchmark regional investor in impactful innovation (# techforgood). For more details: https://www.caisse-epargne.fr/normandie/





