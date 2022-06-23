High-performance ARC HS3x and HS4x processors are optimized for GHz+ operating speeds with minimum area and power consumption
IPrium releases 4-channel ATSC 8VSB Modulator
FOGGIA, Italy, June 22, 2022 - FPGA intellectual property (IP) provider IPrium LLC has today announced that it has expanded its family of DTV Modulator IP products with a new 4-channel ATSC 8VSB Modulator IP Core for AD9789 DAC.
Pricing and Availability
The 4-ch ATSC 8VSB Modulator IP Core is available immediately in synthesizable Verilog or optimized netlist format, along with synthesis scripts, simulation test bench with expected results, and user manual. For further information, a product evaluation or pricing, please visit the IP Core page:
About IPrium LLC
IPrium Modem IP Cores allow designers of communication equipment to rapidly develop and verify their systems in a highly cost-effective manner. IPrium offers FPGA IP Cores for high-quality wireless and wireline modems. Visit IPrium at www.iprium.com.
