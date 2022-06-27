GbE (10/100/1000 Base-T) PHY IP licensed by 3 different customers in Q2 alone for Worldwide Use

27th June 22. – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the licensing of its partner’s GbE (10/100/1000 Base-T) PHY IP Core to 3 different customers in China, Japan and Europe respectively in Q2 of 2022 alone. This trending Networking IP boasts a unique power consumption and Area spec that helps in its simple integration into any SoC.

The Gigabit Ethernet PHY IP Core extracted from production chip is able to deliver a very low power consumption and was licensed with full modification rights to customers in China, Japan and Europe for Ethernet Switch, WiFi Router and Network SoC applications respectively. The IP Core has hardware configuration for default operation including Power down mode and interrupt support which was integral in the Ethernet Switch application. It also boasts a high level of controllability with pre-defined Management interface, Baseline wander compensation and On-chip transmit wave-shaping which helped mitigate the power consumption and ensure easy integration into the Wifi Router and Network SoC.

The GbE (10/100/1000 Base-T) PHY IP Cores is fully IEEE 802.3-2008 and IEEE 802.3az standards compliant. The GPHY IP Core connects the Media Access Control Layer (MAC) by GMII (Giga Media Independent Interface) and includes PCS (Physical Coding Sublayer), PMA (Physical Medium Attachment) Transmitter and Receiver. It can support the following modes:

1000BASE-T Full Duplex and Half Duplex

100BASE-T Full Duplex and Half Duplex

10BASE-T Full Duplex and Half Duplex

With the availability of a Dual port MAC interface with GMII and MII, the GPHY IP Core can also be licensed along with digital 1G Ethernet MAC, TSN MAC, or PCS Controller IP Cores. The IP Cores has IEEE 1500 support for SoC testing integration and LED indication for link mode, status, speed, activity, and collision. These features work together to provide an enhanced networking experience.

1G Ethernet PHY IP Core can be ported to any Fab and Node required by the customer and can be licensed with full modification rights. The PHY also has BroadR-Reach™ support for use in automotive connectivity applications. The Gigabit Ethernet PHY IP Cores has also been used in semiconductor industry’s Data Servers, Automotive, Multimedia devices and other Consumer Electronics …

In addition to GbE (10-100-1000 Base-T) PHY IP Cores, T2M ‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes USB, PCIe, Serial ATA, HDMI, Display Port, MIPI, DDR, V by One, programmable SerDes, SD/eMMCs and many more Controllers with matching PHYs, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs.

