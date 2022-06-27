GbE (10/100/1000 Base-T) PHY IP licensed by 3 different customers in Q2 alone for Worldwide Use
27th June 22. – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the licensing of its partner’s GbE (10/100/1000 Base-T) PHY IP Core to 3 different customers in China, Japan and Europe respectively in Q2 of 2022 alone. This trending Networking IP boasts a unique power consumption and Area spec that helps in its simple integration into any SoC.
The Gigabit Ethernet PHY IP Core extracted from production chip is able to deliver a very low power consumption and was licensed with full modification rights to customers in China, Japan and Europe for Ethernet Switch, WiFi Router and Network SoC applications respectively. The IP Core has hardware configuration for default operation including Power down mode and interrupt support which was integral in the Ethernet Switch application. It also boasts a high level of controllability with pre-defined Management interface, Baseline wander compensation and On-chip transmit wave-shaping which helped mitigate the power consumption and ensure easy integration into the Wifi Router and Network SoC.
The GbE (10/100/1000 Base-T) PHY IP Cores is fully IEEE 802.3-2008 and IEEE 802.3az standards compliant. The GPHY IP Core connects the Media Access Control Layer (MAC) by GMII (Giga Media Independent Interface) and includes PCS (Physical Coding Sublayer), PMA (Physical Medium Attachment) Transmitter and Receiver. It can support the following modes:
- 1000BASE-T Full Duplex and Half Duplex
- 100BASE-T Full Duplex and Half Duplex
- 10BASE-T Full Duplex and Half Duplex
With the availability of a Dual port MAC interface with GMII and MII, the GPHY IP Core can also be licensed along with digital 1G Ethernet MAC, TSN MAC, or PCS Controller IP Cores. The IP Cores has IEEE 1500 support for SoC testing integration and LED indication for link mode, status, speed, activity, and collision. These features work together to provide an enhanced networking experience.
1G Ethernet PHY IP Core can be ported to any Fab and Node required by the customer and can be licensed with full modification rights. The PHY also has BroadR-Reach™ support for use in automotive connectivity applications. The Gigabit Ethernet PHY IP Cores has also been used in semiconductor industry’s Data Servers, Automotive, Multimedia devices and other Consumer Electronics …
In addition to GbE (10-100-1000 Base-T) PHY IP Cores, T2M ‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes USB, PCIe, Serial ATA, HDMI, Display Port, MIPI, DDR, V by One, programmable SerDes, SD/eMMCs and many more Controllers with matching PHYs, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.
Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo
About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
|
Search Silicon IP
T2M Hot IP
- Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.3 / IEEE 15.4 PHY/RF IP in TSMC 22nm
- GNSS Ultra low power (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, IRNSS, SBAS) Digital ...
- USB 3.0 PCIe 2.0 SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon proven in TSMC 28HPC+
- DVB-S2X WideBand Demodulator & Decoder IP (Silicon Proven)
- Bluetooth LE v5.3 / IEEE 15.4 RF IP in TSMC 40nm & SMIC 55nm (Silicon proven IP)
Related News
- GbE (10/100/1000Base-T) PHY IP Cores with matching 1G Ethernet MAC, PCS and TSN MAC Controller IP Cores for all your high-speed Ethernet Networking applications is available for immediate licensing
- GbE (10/100/1000Base-T) PHY IP is available for immediate licensing for Superfast and Low Power Ethernet interface
- 10/100/1000M Ethernet PHY IP Core in ST 28FDSOI technology licensed to a leading Chinese Semiconductor company for Broadband Access Networks Application
- 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet PHY IP Cores including MAC Controller is available for immediate licensing for your advanced SOC to drive Data faster and farther
- MorethanIP announces new 10/100/1000 Ethernet MAC-NET Core enabling Layer 3 Protocol acceleration for wire-speed TCP/IP implementations
Breaking News
- Flex Logix and CEVA Announce First Working Silicon of a DSP with Embedded FPGA to Allow a Flexible/Changeable ISA
- sureCore's ultra-low memory technologies enable designers to create the reality of the metaverse
- IAR Systems enable Visual Studio Code extensions to meet developer demands
- TSMC Japan 3DIC R&D Center Completes Clean Room Construction in AIST Tsukuba Center
- Ansys Multiphysics Solutions Achieve Certification for TSMC's N3E and N4P Process Technologies
Most Popular
- MosChip Technologies Appoints Semiconductor Industry Veteran, DVR Murthy As "Vice President of Strategic Initiatives" to Implement and Execute Expanded Solution Offerings
- Imagination launches IMG RTXM-2200 - its first real-time embedded RISC-V CPU
- TSMC Creates Design Options for New 3nm Node
- Intento Design Secures Third Round of Investment to Accelerate Its Commercial Deployment
- GlobalFoundries Celebrates New Singapore Fab with Arrival of First Tool
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page